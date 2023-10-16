"This is meant to be" - How Alexander Volkanovski's wife replied to news of 'The Great' stepping in to fight Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski recently narrated how the rematch with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was put together. Volkanovski challenged Makhachev in the UFC 284 superfight. The Russian phenom met his match in Volkanovski, who lost the fight via a razor-thin decision after five rounds of back and forth action.

Although the rematch between the two was imminent given the competitive parity and hardcore fans’ interest, it could have come to fruition under better circumstances. However, Charles Oliveira’s withdrawal from UFC 294 due to a gruesome eyebrow injury resulted in the rematch materializing on short notice.

According to Volkanovski, the UFC approached him before Charles Oliveira’s withdrawal was official. However, the featherweight champion had a conversation with his manager and confirmed his availability for UFC 294. Volkanovski’s coaches put together a team and took it upon themselves to prepare the champ for a title fight in twelve days.

The Australian fighter’s family was equally happy for the opportunity as Volkanovski explained:

“I chatted with the family and Emma, I mean, we both just had smiles on our faces! I don’t know why! I think she knew I was chewing at the bit to get back out there, you know.”

He added:

“I couldn’t wipe that smile off my face. She seen that. I think she felt that. And she goes, ‘I think this is meant to be’ and that’s what I felt. And then like, ‘Okay. Let’s Do it’!”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski share the moment HERE.

Alexander Volkanovski plans to finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Most experts gave Alexander Volkanovski little to no chance in their first fight back in February. Makhachev’s dominant ground game and massive size advantage were perceived as too big of hurdles for the featherweight champion to overcome. However, both men surprised each other by standing their ground in each other’s departments.

Although Islam Makhachev walked away with a controversial unanimous decision win, a large section of the MMA community debated the outcome. Volkanovski does not want to leave it in the judges’ hands this time around. He told MMA media:

“Obviously, I want to go out there and hurt him. We’ll try to make sure it doesn’t go five rounds. I want to finish it early. I don’t want to test his gas tank. Don’t get me wrong, I think I can do it, but let’s not try and test it. Let’s just finish it nice and early.”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski explain his approach to the fight from the 7:29 mark of the video below: