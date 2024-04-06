"This is one for the books" - Max Holloway announces end of training camp a week away from Justin Gaethje clash at UFC 300

Max Holloway has suggested that he's successfully completed a lengthy training camp for his highly-anticipated showdown against Justin Gaethje.

A former UFC featherweight champion, 'Blessed' is set to fight former interim UFC lightweight champion and reigning BMF champion Gaethje for the latter's BMF title. Their lightweight bout will take place at the UFC 300 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on April 13, 2024.

Heading into the matchup, Holloway has now posted Episode No. 7 of his UFC 300 'Road To The Fight' series on his official YouTube channel. The Hawaii native indicated that he's endured a long and grueling training camp, which has finally drawn to a close. Expressing his gratitude toward his team and alluding to his excitement to compete, 'Blessed' stated:

"Today was the last practice here in Hawaii. Felt good wrapping things up. Shout-out to all my boys. This camp was a long one, a tough one. And we all put in the work. We all put in our hours. And I'm grateful for them. 300 is just days away; a little over a week, and I can't wait for it."

He added:

"Heading to Vegas tomorrow. It should be fun getting there. I'll get a workout right off the plane, get another workout on Saturday. Sunday rest, and then it's fight week, baby. Can't wait. UFC 300, this is one for the books, and I'm blessed to be a part of it."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (0:37):

Watch Max Holloway's 'Road To The Fight' Episode 7 below (training camp conclusion comments at 10:40):

Beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 could propel Max Holloway to two-weight championship glory

Max Holloway has previously held the UFC featherweight title and is currently in the title picture at featherweight. Besides, he's also fought for the interim UFC lightweight title in 2019 and will now face Justin Gaethje at lightweight for the BMF belt. The consensus is that winning the BMF belt by beating Gaethje could earn 'Blessed' a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

That, in turn, would mean that Holloway could capture the UFC lightweight championship and earn the distinction of having won UFC world titles in two separate weight classes. In a video recently posted to his YouTube channel, UFC legend Michael Bisping touched upon the same.

Currently, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn't expected to return until June 2024. Rumors are rife that Makhachev could fight Dustin Poirier or the Charles Oliveira-Arman Tsarukyan matchup winner. Furthermore, the Gaethje-Holloway winner could potentially receive a lightweight title shot later this year.

For his part, Bisping highlighted that since Gaethje is heralded as the current No. 1 contender at lightweight, defeating him could earn Holloway the No. 1 lightweight contender spot. 'The Count' said:

"On merit, Justin Gaethje is the No. 1 contender... If Justin loses to Max, does that make Max the No. 1 contender? It just might do."

Watch Bisping's assessment below (1:25):

