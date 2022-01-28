Khabib Nurmagomedov gives an opportunity for fans to play video games and hang out with him - "This is a private club"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has joined hands with Legionfarm, a platform that allows its users to pay money to play video games with professional players and famous athletes. This enhances the user-experience for the customers and allows them a chance to become better players.

Legionfarm recently released a video featuring Nurmagomedov where 'The Eagle' announced his tie-up with the platform:

"Hi, I am Khabib Nurmagomedov and now, I'm in metaverse. My friends at Legionfarm allow gamers from all over the world to play video games with pros, creators and famous athletes. Now, I will meet with my fans inside the metaverse. You should come, we will fight against each other, have a clinic session and just hang out. This is a private club and to get into [it], you need to win or buy at least one NFT from the Legionfarm collection. The first event with my participation will take place on February 12. Slots are limited. Apply now. We have a very nice place here. I will send you location, see you in the metaverse."

Since his reitement from MMA, Nurmagomedov has stepped into various business ventures. Apart from his involvement in a protein bar company and a water company, the Dagestani star now has his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC will have a 165-pound division

It was recently reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting promotion Eagle FC will introduce a 165-pound division. In a press conference, 'The Eagle' was asked for the reasoning behind introducing the new division. In response, Nurmagomedov said:

"Because I understand this game inside you know. I was a professional fighter last 12 years and I hear [from] a lot of fighters they really want weight classes 155, 165, 175 and 185 lb. When I opened this Eagle FC, I'm like, why I cannot do this? Let's build some new history."

Watch Khabib's full press conference below:

Eagle FC is all set to make its debut on US soil on January 28. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov.

