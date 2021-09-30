"This stuff is magic"- Conor McGregor shares how TIDL Sport Recovery Spray has helped his fiancée Dee Devlin's father 

Conor McGregor has recently been touring the United States on a promotional campaign for TIDL Sport, his latest venture.

The Irishman appeared in a sit-down with the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez. While explaining how the recovery spray works, Conor McGregor claimed that he had real-life examples that demonstrated the spray working its magic.

He said the product works for both sportspeople and older people who may be suffering from pain due to age-related complications. Citing his fiancée Dee Devlin's father as an example, Conor McGregor said:

"My fiancée's father, an old man, a hard-working man all his life, a toiler, you know, up and down all his life. You know, [he is] struggling to go to sleep at night. When he goes to bed, he is in a bit of pain. Sprays [TIDL spray] on. It freezes it, cools it. It cools him and it calms him and he gets the best sleep of his life. And that's the feedback coming back . That's the feedback. So, it's not just...people who are going to train, but all the way up and down, this stuff is magic."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

How does the TIDL recovery spray being endorsed by Conor McGregor work?

During his conversation with Mayor Suarez, Conor McGregor also detailed how the TIDL recovery spray works. He said:

"You know when you wake up, and like, you're a little sore. You wake up and you feel something. It's here (pointing towards his temple), it's really here, and you carry on your day and it's in your thoughts, and it just continues, continues, continues. I wake up, I feel something, I spray it. It freezes it, and then it settles it, and then it carries on. Gone from the mind in a bad way. It's switched, you know what I mean?"

TIDL Recovery Spray is a plant-based product that is formulated to generate a cryo-based effect. The spray is absorbed into the muscles for optimum recovery.

Conor McGregor also visited NFL and MBL games to promote the product.

