  • "This team is highly underrated!" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov sharpens Islam Makhachev, Umar, Usman, and Zubaira Tukhugov for upcoming fights

"This team is highly underrated!" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov sharpens Islam Makhachev, Umar, Usman, and Zubaira Tukhugov for upcoming fights

By Shehryar Edibam

Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:09 GMT

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Sep 21, 2025 13:09 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) prepares Islam Makhachev (right) for upcoming fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) prepares Islam Makhachev (right) for upcoming fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen training Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Zubaira Tukhugov ahead of their respective MMA bouts.

Makhachev is scheduled to clash with the reigning welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena, at UFC 322. Umar is set to face Mario Bautista at UFC 321, and Usman will lock horns with Paul Hughes in a rematch in the PFL. Tukhugov faces Artem Lobov in the PFL on the same card.

Khabib is renowned for his disciplined approach to coaching, taking an active role in preparing his team for fights. He is frequently seen cageside, offering real-time guidance and support to his fighters.

In a recent video shared by Red Corner MMA, 'The Eagle' can be seen presiding over a group training session at the NAS Sports Complex in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Umar, Usman, and Tukhugov can be seen shadow boxing on the mat, whereas Makhachev was sharpening his techniques inside the cage.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching his teammates below:

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform, with one user commenting:

"This team is highly underrated!!"

Others commented:

"All that to go 0-4."
"That's a tough team to beat! Reminds me of Brandon Pierce's camp - always putting in that work."
"That's a killer squad right there."
"The aura in the room is unmatched."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Usman Nurmagomedov is better than Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not appear to view Ilia Topuria as the best 155-pound fighter on the planet and believes that his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, is a more well-rounded fighter.

'The Eagle' appeared in an interview with the PFL, where he stated that Usman is the better fighter in his opinion.

"They have to fight [to find out who is the best]. People can talk, they can say whatever they want. It’s my opinion, like, well-rounded fighter, I think Usman is better."
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

