Dana White weighs in on how LeBron James, Jake Paul and others would fare against prime Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Rip his arm off"

Dana White was quick to cut down any talk of athletes from other sports standing a chance against Khabib Nurmagomedov in his prime. Nurmagomedov retired undefeated at 29-0 in 2020, having dominated elite fighters like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje with his grappling skills.During Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight week, White entertained a hypothetical question on how non-MMA stars might fare against Nurmagomedov in his prime. He dismissed the idea of NBA players like Draymond Green or LeBron James lasting more than seconds. He said that the physical size advantage would mean little once 'The Eagle' imposed his wrestling.Speaking in an interview with Overtime, White said:“Not long. I don’t know. 10 seconds [against Green]... 10 seconds [against James as well]. He’s gonna get him, and he’s gonna strangle him or rip his arm off.&quot;When asked about internet personalities, White gave Jake Paul slightly more credit due to his boxing experience and wrestling background. He suggested the YouTuber-turned-fighter might survive around half a minute. He said:“That’s interesting because he is a very athletic, talented kid, but not long. The difference between the Paul brothers is they have some wrestling and things like that, but I’ll give Jake 25 seconds. It’s better than LeBron. Jake actually fights, but it doesn’t last long.&quot;Check out Dana White's comments below:Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Usman over Ilia Topuria in lightweight debateKhabib Nurmagomedov has made it clear that he does not view Ilia Topuria as the best lightweight in the world. The undefeated former UFC champion pointed instead to his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov as a more complete 155-pound fighter.Topuria has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the UFC, capturing titles in two divisions and most recently knocking out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight belt. Despite that run, Khabib believes Usman is the more complete fighter.Speaking in an interview with PFL, he said:“They have to fight [to find out who is the best]. People can talk, they can say whatever they want. It’s my opinion, like, well-rounded fighter, I think Usman is better.&quot;Usman is gearing up for his rematch against Paul Hughes, which will go down on Oct. 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.