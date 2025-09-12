  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This isn't tennis" - Dana White gets honest about Conor McGregor potentially featuring on UFC White House card

"This isn't tennis" - Dana White gets honest about Conor McGregor potentially featuring on UFC White House card

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 12, 2025 09:21 GMT
Dana White (right) talks Conor McGregor (left) potentially featuring on UFC White House card. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White (right) talks Conor McGregor (left) potentially featuring on UFC White House card. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently shared his honest thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially featuring on the UFC White House card. White admitted that he was open to booking a fight for McGregor next June and was confident about the Irishman putting on a performance worth watching.

Ad

Last month, White confirmed that the UFC White House event was greenlit and will be part of the grand America250 celebrations. While it was initially scheduled for the Fourth of July next year, logistical issues forced the promotion to reschedule it for June. McGregor was among the high-profile names in the UFC to have expressed a keen interest in competing on this card.

Given that McGregor hasn't competed since his ill-fated fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, many dismissed the possibility of the Irishman getting booked for a spot on the historic card. However, it appears White is open and willing to get it done. In an interview on the Jim Rome Show, he said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We'll see how this thing plays out. I'll start making this card in February. If it all plays out that way, Conor can be on the card... This is the fight business. This isn't tennis, it's the fight business."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked if he saw McGregor being able to perform at his best, White responded:

"We're gonna find out."
Ad
Ad

Former referee dismisses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones' UFC White House plans

Former referee John McCarthy recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor and Jon Jones expressing their keen interest in making a return to action for the UFC White House event.

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, the veteran referee dismissed their hopes and plans. Pointing out the issues with giving them a headline spot, he stated:

Ad
"I don't care who they put in that. First off, it should not be someone that's not a champion. The main event should go to a champion... I just don't think they're going to bring in Jon Jones. I think they look at it as too much trouble, as far as we don't want anything to upset the apple cart in such a fight where we have so much at stake."
Ad

He continued:

"And with Conor McGregor, it's tough to put him in a fight unless he's the co-main at least. So, I don't think you can put him as the main event, not in that show. I'm just being honest. I think you got to have a championship fight."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications