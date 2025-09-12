"This isn't tennis" - Dana White gets honest about Conor McGregor potentially featuring on UFC White House card

Dana White recently shared his honest thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially featuring on the UFC White House card. White admitted that he was open to booking a fight for McGregor next June and was confident about the Irishman putting on a performance worth watching.Last month, White confirmed that the UFC White House event was greenlit and will be part of the grand America250 celebrations. While it was initially scheduled for the Fourth of July next year, logistical issues forced the promotion to reschedule it for June. McGregor was among the high-profile names in the UFC to have expressed a keen interest in competing on this card.Given that McGregor hasn't competed since his ill-fated fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, many dismissed the possibility of the Irishman getting booked for a spot on the historic card. However, it appears White is open and willing to get it done. In an interview on the Jim Rome Show, he said:&quot;We'll see how this thing plays out. I'll start making this card in February. If it all plays out that way, Conor can be on the card... This is the fight business. This isn't tennis, it's the fight business.&quot;When asked if he saw McGregor being able to perform at his best, White responded:&quot;We're gonna find out.&quot;Former referee dismisses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones' UFC White House plansFormer referee John McCarthy recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor and Jon Jones expressing their keen interest in making a return to action for the UFC White House event.In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, the veteran referee dismissed their hopes and plans. Pointing out the issues with giving them a headline spot, he stated:&quot;I don't care who they put in that. First off, it should not be someone that's not a champion. The main event should go to a champion... I just don't think they're going to bring in Jon Jones. I think they look at it as too much trouble, as far as we don't want anything to upset the apple cart in such a fight where we have so much at stake.&quot;He continued:&quot;And with Conor McGregor, it's tough to put him in a fight unless he's the co-main at least. So, I don't think you can put him as the main event, not in that show. I'm just being honest. I think you got to have a championship fight.&quot;