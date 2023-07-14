"This video can solve racism" - Ian Garry's dream of being black leads to hilarious fan reactions

All humans have that one wish that they could never have, and apparently, for Irishman Ian Garry, it's to be a big black man. In a new video posted to Garry's Instagram, he can be seen telling light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, about his dreams of being a black man.

As per 'The Future', he believes that being black might have made him a better athlete overall. In the video, he says:

"All I know is if I can have that extra three percent athleticism, right? and that beautiful f*****g skin that when I get sweaty, I look like I'm covered in crystals, I'm like shit. I would be money."

The welterweight's bizarre wish got mixed receptions from the fans, with many taking it as a joke while others were genuinely triggered.

Reacting to the hilarious clip, a user said:

"This video can solve racism."

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya responded to the video with:

"😂😂😂😂😂"

A fan questioned:

"Something wrong with being white? Tf."

A user responded to the hilarious clip, saying:

"You invited to the cookout brotha."

Another user responded by saying:

"Extra 3% athleticism 😂😂😭😭"

A commenter opined that there is a double standard in society, saying:

"This is accepted, but don't mention anything good about white people."

Check out a few other responses:

"This is one of the funniest things I have ever seen."

"Anyone else think “Covered in crystals was going in a racist direction but then, in some way was the ultimate compliment ever 😂👌 Garry is a nice breath of fresh air. 🤙🏽"

Ian Garry lays out vicious plan for his next opponent

Ian Garry is on a stellar run in the UFC. With an undefeated record of 12-0, it looks like 'The Future' can do nothing wrong. The 25-year-old is scheduled to face No. 8 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal in his next fight at UFC 292, and Garry is ever so confident about getting a win.

During an interview with BT Sport's Caroline Pearce at UFC 290, the Irishman laid out his detailed plans and predictions for the fight. Per Ian Garry, his speed is going to be the deciding factor come fight night:

"He [Geoff Neal] is very talented, hits hard, very tough, but he is not me. He is not as fast as I'm. I've said it soo many times, speed kills, you either have it or you don't, and I've got it in abundance... I think this is going to be a second-round finish... I want people to see the blood, I want to split him open. I want to crack him with some filthy jabs... put him down the pipe, get his eyes going, get his head going, get people screaming, get the energy of the entire room to be insane, and then I'll take his soul."

Catch Ian Garry's comments below: