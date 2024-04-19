"This will be an exciting match" - Jihin Radzuan expects a Muay Thai war to unfold between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut

ONE 167 sees Tawanchai back in action as he looks to secure another defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown. For this next challenge, the dominant world champion will come up against an opponent that he knows very well at this stage.

The Thai phenom first met 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut back at ONE Fight Night 15 in October of last year. The Muay Thai title holder got his hand raised on that night via unanimous decision but the fight was anything but one-sided.

This one, however, will take place under Muay Thai rules after their last meeting took place in kickboxing, and atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan believes this could be the difference. She told Sportskeeda MMA that regardless of the ruleset, she's expecting another great contest between the two men:

"It's very hard to predict this fight because he had a hard time against 'Smokin' Jo, but it was a kickboxing match. I salute 'Smokin' Jo for taking that fight on short notice. But based on that last fight, I think this will be an exciting match."

Tawanchai has the home-field advantage this time around

ONE Fight Night 15 was a part of Tawanchai trying to test himself in kickboxing with hopes of one day becoming a two-sport world champion.

Despite his close contest with Nattawut, the champion looked back to his best last time out at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Defending his belt against Superbon in a blockbuster main event showed that whilst Tawanchai has the drive to compete in kickboxing, Muay Thai is still where his stock is highest.

Bringing Nattawut into his division for the rematch would seemingly give the champion an added boost to try and make a statement this time around by beating him convincingly. He will not doubt that when the final bell sounds at ONE 167, he will emerge victorious once again.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Poll : Who leaves the Impact Arena with the featherweight Muay Thai gold? Tawanchai Jo Nattawut 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback