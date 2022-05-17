"I'd love to fight Conor McGregor" - Deaf MMA champion Thomas Paull wants to join UFC and fight the former double champ

Deaf MMA champion Thomas Paull wants Dana White to sign him to the UFC and wants a dream match-up with Conor McGregor.

Thomas Paull, the current lightweight champion of UK-based fight promotion Golden Ticket, is looking forward to a text from UFC president Dana White. The 27-year-old who was born deaf was asked if he would potentially sign with the world-famous promotion.

In the transcription provided by the Mirror:

"What's up? Come here, I'm not hiding anywhere, I'm right here," he said in a message White whilst talking with JOE. "I'm waiting for you to call me, no no. Text me."

Not only is Paull ready to join the UFC, he has already named two opponents he wishes to see in the cage. As an Englishman and a lightweight champion, his callouts are interestingly fitting.

"I'd love to fight Conor McGregor."

"The second one would be Paddy Pimblett, because he's from the North and I'm from the South. Come on Paddy, I'll fight you."

Below is an Instagram post on Thomas Paull from Fight Joe:

Thomas Paull's influence in the deaf community

Mixed Martial Arts for Reform and Progression @MMARAP



At Epsom Downs Racecourse, deaf MMA fighters Thomas Paull and Adam Evans emerged victorious! 🥊



Making the Deaf community proud and eventually the world of disabled athletes!

.

.

. Last Saturday, something amazing happened!At Epsom Downs Racecourse, deaf MMA fighters Thomas Paull and Adam Evans emerged victorious! 🥊Making the Deaf community proud and eventually the world of disabled athletes! Last Saturday, something amazing happened!🔥At Epsom Downs Racecourse, deaf MMA fighters Thomas Paull and Adam Evans emerged victorious! 🥊Making the Deaf community proud and eventually the world of disabled athletes! ⭐️... https://t.co/6agKSWAHvu

As a profound MMA fighter and champion, Paull's skills are undoutedly putting a spotlight on deaf and disabled fighters.

Currently, Askar Askarov, the #3 ranked flyweight, is the only deaf fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Paull has made exceptional waves as a fighter and wants to showcase the talents of other fighters within the deaf community.

"While there are deaf role models in sport, they are only known in the deaf community."

"They are never blended into mainstream sport. "We have so much potential in our deaf community and I hope to be the person that can merge the two together. If we are given the chance, it will be bang on. So I'm hoping to be the person to build that."

Paull looked to combat sports as a way to defend himself against bullies who ridiculed him for being deaf. From there, he grew to love mixed martial arts and decided to take it a step further into a professional career.

Admittedly, training is quite difficult for the 'Juggernaut'. Not being able to hear puts him at a disadvantage, however, that mindset disappears once he gets in the cage. Paull, whose current fight record is at 11 wins and three losses, has won all nine of his professional MMA fights by knockout.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit