“Those leg kicks are devastating” - Tawanchai PK Saenchai enters his “bone collector” era with ghastly leg kick KO of Jamal Yusupov

ONE Championship put the spotlight on Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s devastating finish against Jamal Yusupov.

In February of this year, Tawanchai was scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7. Yusupov was expected to be an intriguing test for Tawanchai, but the Thai superstar quickly shut down that theory.

Shortly after 45 seconds of action, Tawanchai landed a devastating leg kick that crumbled Yusupov and ended the fight. Nearly ten months later, ONE shared the shocking fight-ending sequence on Instagram with the following caption:

“The power in those kicks 😨 Can Tawanchai stop Superbon on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 when he defends his ONE Muay Thai Featherweight World Title? @tawanchay_pk”

Fans reacted in the comment section with the following messages:

"Yo. That was no leg kick. Full on to the knee. Gross."

"Those leg kicks are devastating, just imagine then cracking you on the top of the head or jaw 😂😂"

"This is the best I've seen"

"Those are some nasty kicks🤕"

"Leg kicks are PAINFUL 😣"

Since defeating Yusupov, Tawanchai temporarily focused on kickboxing. The Thai superstar is now a legitimate world title contender at featherweight after securing two wins, including his latest against Jo Nattawut on October 6.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai is scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in his next bout. On December 22, the PK Saenchai affiliate will meet Superbon Singha Mawynn for a must-see super-fight in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Where does Tawanchai PK Saenchai rank amongst the biggest active superstars in ONE Championship?

Tawanchai PK Saenchai was already considered a superstar in Thailand when he signed with ONE Championship.

Following a slight setback against Sitthichai, Tawanchai has bounced back to solidify himself as a world-class striker by securing promotional records of 5-1 in Muay Thai and 2-0 in kickboxing.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is now in a spot where he’s looking at many potential super-fights. Considering he’s only 24 years old, the PK Saenchai affiliate has an opportunity to become the biggest superstar in ONE Championship history, even though he’s arguably already top ten in the promotion when it comes to popularity.

First things first, Tawanchai must get through Superbon on December 22.