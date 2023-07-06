"Thought I'd probably get manhandled' - Alexander Volkanovski's close ones gave him 'why are you doing this?' vibes ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Alexander Volkanovski's performance against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284 earlier this year surprised many MMA fans.

The consensus prior to the fight was that the Dagestani would likely dominate Volkanovski due to his supreme grappling pedigree. However, 'The Great' was able to neutralize much of his opponent's game plan, and the fight was highly competitive.

Islam Makhachev was awarded the decision victory, but Alexander Volkanovski proved to the world that he was a better fighter than most gave him credit for, including his close circle.

'The Great' revealed earlier this week that he felt there were people within his camp who doubted his ability to compete with Makhachev. During the pre-fight media day for UFC 290 this weekend, Volkanovski said:

"You'd be surprised how many people thought I would probably get handled. Didn't think I stood a chance. There's probably people close to me that thought that. There was vibes I was getting the whole way through the whole thing. Almost [like], 'Why are you doing this?' vibes. So a lot of people didn't expect the fight to look like that, even people close to me... It stung me because I know I could get that job done."

Watch the video below from 8:20:

Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on Yair Rodriguez in a blockbuster featherweight title clash in the main event of UFC 290 this weekend. The co-main event will see a flyweight title fight between champion Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, who holds two wins over 'The Assassin Baby'.

Alexander Volkanovski compares facing Yair Rodriguez to Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's immense performance against Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Jacksonville two weeks ago has led to talks of him facing Alexander Volkanovski.

Topuria called out 'The Great' following his win over Emmett and predicted that he would knock the Australian out in the first round should the pair fight.

Volkanovski recently shared his thoughts on possibly facing Topuria. He believes that the man he faces this weekend, Yair Rodriguez, is far more dangerous.

Alexander Volkanovski was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour ahead of his UFC 290 main event clash with 'El Pantera', where he said:

"I look at Yair as a much bigger threat, a way more dangerous fight, to be quite honest. Just being brutally honest with you. But a lot of people are hyping Ilia up so no worries..."

Watch the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



“Without disrespecting the bloke, I don’t want him to face anyone else."



youtube.com/watch?v=capeuM… Alex Volkanovski sees Yair Rodriguez as a "much bigger threat" than Ilia Topuria“Without disrespecting the bloke, I don’t want him to face anyone else." Alex Volkanovski sees Yair Rodriguez as a "much bigger threat" than Ilia Topuria 👀 #TheMMAHour “Without disrespecting the bloke, I don’t want him to face anyone else."▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=capeuM… https://t.co/XyuU8SkI92

Poll : 0 votes