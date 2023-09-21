"Thought I could smoothly transition from prison" - Former UFC fighter recounts recent struggles as he decides to take time off from MMA

A former UFC fighter penned a message to his fans about the struggles he has faced after being released from prison.

Jason Miller is a former UFC fighter who has fought the likes of Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre, and Chael Sonnen in the octagon. Despite his accomplishments inside the octagon, Miller has always been in the public limelight for the wrong reasons.

Miller has been arrested multiple times throughout the years for various reasons ranging from battery to domestic violence. In a recent Instagram post he shared his thoughts with fans:

"I thought I could smoothly transition from prison to the regular world, but things have been more difficult than I imagined, especially interpersonal relationships and the burden of being free. Maybe some of you can understand and empathize, but I don’t expect you to, or even care what happens to an old prizefighter. I choose this path far before I realized what could happen after the glory faded away"

'Mayhem' had a 23-10 record as an MMA fighter and had a very disjointed career timeline because of his numerous arrests and the amount of time he spent in jail. He has now turned to training fighters, but according to the post, he will be taking a break from that for a while now.

Bryce Mitchell believes he is the next 'cash cow' for the UFC

After a long break, Bryce Mitchell is set to fight in the octagon again. The American has had two fights canceled since he last fought, but he is now finally ready to make his return and believes he is the next big thing in the UFC. He is set to fight Dan Ige in the co-main event of the next UFC Fight Night event. Here's what he had to say about his PPV-selling abilities:

"Eventually somebody's going to realize they're sitting on gold. They think I'm fool's gold; I'm not. I'm real gold. They're sitting on gold. They need to cash me out. I am the cash cow. There ain't another pay-per-view draw like me in this division."

Bryce Mitchell has lost just once in his professional career, and after his fight against Dan Ige, he wants to fight some of the top contenders in the division. Mitchell has his eyes set on entering the UFC rankings and making his way to a title shot.