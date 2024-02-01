Throwback: When a Conor McGregor mural helped cops nab British drug trafficker

Back in 2022, a Conor McGregor mural proved instrumental in the apprehension of Ryan Palin, a British drug trafficker. That specific mural, which was on the side of Palin's home, was identical to one found on an encrypted phone that used EncroChat to facilitate anonymous communication for drug trafficking.

Upon his arrest, Palin was found to have taken part in a plot to supply 1,500 pounds of cocaine, 80 pounds of methamphetamine and 30 pounds of heroin. After facing trial, Palin was sentenced to 29 years in prison. It ranks among one of the most bizarre incidents loosely involving McGregor.

The Irishman became one of the world's most popular sportsmen following his 13-second knockout of José Aldo and later destruction of Eddie Alvarez en-route to becoming the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion. So murals are nothing new to 'The Notorious.'

However, that his murals, as per the Liverpool Echo could lead to such success for law enforcement is almost ironic given how often McGregor has found himself on the wrong side of the law. Justice and the never-ending battle against crime, however, have become priorities for the former champion, especially in Ireland.

McGregor has spoken out against the various violent incidents that have plagued the Irish capital of Dublin over the past year. However, his views were not without controversy, as many accused him of using anti-immigration rhetoric. Regardless, what fans are most concerned by is McGregor's octagon return.

According to UFC CEO Dana White, 'The Notorious' will return this year. Unfortunately, there is still no disclosed event that will host his comeback fight.

Conor McGregor's record against undisputed UFC champions

Conor McGregor has fought his fair share of UFC champions during his tenure with the promotion. Years ago, he took on a young Max Holloway, long before the Hawaiian legend captured featherweight gold. Despite failing to knock Holloway out, McGregor managed to win a unanimous decision over three rounds.

Two years later, he faced the legendary José Aldo, knocking him out in 13 seconds to become the UFC featherweight champion. After being briefly derailed by Nate Diaz, he defeated Eddie Alvarez for lightweight gold. Later, the Irishman faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the same title, losing via submission.