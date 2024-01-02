Throwback: When Khamzat Chimaev claimed he’d “smash” Khabib Nurmagomedov over alleged fallout with Chechen dictator

Khamzat Chimaev’s rise in the UFC coincided with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s departure. The uncanny similarity in their fighting styles and cultural backgrounds led to comparisons between the two, as the MMA community labeled Chimaev ‘Khabib 2.0.’ Despite the similarities, Khabib and ‘Borz' had a tense relationship, at least initially.

In May 2021, Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov heavily criticized Nurmagomedov during an Instagram Live. Kadyrov invited Khabib to test himself against fighters in his promotion, Absolute Championship Akhmat, to prove his mettle. The Chechen politician even offered to pay him more than the UFC.

Interestingly, Chimaev responded in the live chat with a comment, claiming that he would ‘smash’ Khabib if he were to fight in Chechnya. According to news reports, Chimaev’s comment read:

“We’ll tear him apart if he wants.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ramzan Kadyrov were known to have a cordial relationship. However, Kadyrov’s criticism of Khabib during Instagram Live raised many eyebrows and led to speculations that they were no longer on good terms.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s nonchalant reply to Khamzat Chimaev’s comments

Khamzat Chimaev’s remarks created a lot of stir in the MMA community. Khabib, who was freshly retired from the sport, was exploring other business opportunities and maintained his silence on the situation at the time.

During a promotional event for Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship, members of the Russian media asked Khabib if he was disappointed to hear Chimaev’s comments. The former UFC lightweight champion replied:

"No, I wasn’t. I've never met him, we've spoken on the phone. You're only disappointed in someone when you expect a certain type of response from them. I never expected anything from this person. It's his right, if he thinks what he said was necessary, let him write what he wants. Those questions are for him."

When asked if he would confront ‘Borz’ for the crass comments, the Dagestani fighter said:

"Well, I think I won't. But when you get insulted by any person, it's not received well, you know. Doesn't matter if it's Khamzat or anyone else. If anyone speaks like that, they need to answer for it."

Watch Khabib respond to Chimaev’s comments below(02:40):

Nurmagomedov’s team and Chimaev had a tense moment during UFC 280 in October 2022. However, Chimaev later clarified that they had sorted out their differences and he was on good terms with ‘The Eagle.’