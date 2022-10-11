“She’s no striking genius” - Tiffany Teo thinks Angela Lee will fall back to her grappling if they face each other

Tiffany Teo believes that Angela Lee will not stand toe-to-toe against her on the feet if their paths ever cross inside the Circle.

In fact, Teo thinks ‘Unstoppable’ will employ a similar game plan against her, akin to her grappling-heavy style versus ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Now ranked fifth in the women’s 115-pound division after dispatching Ritu Phogat at ONE on Prime Video 2, Teo knows a win or two will get her a world title shot against the Singaporean-American superstar.

When that time comes, the Matrix MMA product is confident about her chances, especially in the striking department.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Tiffany Teo discussed that she’s wary about Lee’s impeccable grappling but thinks relying on it too much will be the world champion’s biggest downfall:

“Definitely grappling would be her biggest strength. But like I said in my previous fight, most of the time for specialists, their biggest strengths becomes their weakness. Because they are comfortable with that, it kinda hinders them from developing other skill sets. That’s why they always fall back to it.”

Teo also cited how her previous opponents, who were all deemed experts in one discipline, eventually succumbed to her versatility. The Singaporean star said Lee will suffer the same fate:

“You see it with Ayaka, you see it with Michelle [Nicolini], you see it with Ritu [Phogat]. She might prove me wrong, but judging from all her fights, it’s mostly just her trying to get the match to the ground. She tries to strike a little bit, but she’s no striking genius, for sure. I think her ground game is her strength but that’s also something we can exploit.”

Tiffany Teo makes her case against Angela Lee

Tiffany Teo may still be a newcomer in the women’s 115-pound ranks, but believes she’s already one of the best in the entire division. After all, choking out a decorated wrestler like Ritu Phogat is no easy feat, especially for someone dropping down a weight class.

As far as ‘No Chill’ is concerned, she already has the credentials to challenge the six-time ONE women’s atomweight queen. In the same interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“I beat the best BJJ player [Michelle Nicolini], best judoka [Ayaka Miura], best wrestler [Ritu Phogat], and best striker [Meng Bo] in the women's MMA division. Angela is 11-3, I am 11-2. Angela lost to Michelle and dodged all of us. She is 0-3 at strawweight over the past three years and contended for the strawweight title twice."

Teo concluded:

"So I don’t see why I don’t deserve a shot at the atomweight title.”

Tiffany Teo does have some valid points. However, she might have to wait for the conclusion of the never-ending Lee-Xiong saga. As it stands, it appears that the rivalry is far from over, considering how their last fight went. Plus, all signs point to the fourth match happening at atomweight.

Poll : 0 votes