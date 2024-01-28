TikToker PapiGio "getting CTE" in sparring session with Alex Pereira and sons has fans talking on YouTube - "Bro is livin' the dream"

TikToker PapiGio recently posted footage of him sparring UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, his sons, and a few other gym mates of the MMA star at Cruz Mixed Martial Arts gym in New Jersey.

The internet celebrity captioned the video where he gets bloodied up by the end:

"Getting CTE From ALEX PEREIRA."

In the clip, PapiGio can be seen engaging in some light sparring with 'Poatan' and his sons before things get heated with one of the other gym members, who leaves the 24-year-old all bruised and bloodied.

Watch the sparring session featuring PapiGio below:

However, fight fans seem impressed with the TikToker's courage to step on the mats with seasoned fighters, prompting them to swarm his comments section.

@Michelbouf wrote:

"Ain't no way, bro. Holy, bro is living the dream."

@AsianMan stated:

"You have some b*lls."

@NeoValeTudo had this to say:

"Probably my favorite video on YouTube."

@MMASquad suggested:

"Put PapiGio on Misfits and then UFC."

@naufalrafi5799 said:

"Good thing you didn't imitate [Israel] Adesanya while you were there. Alex might've left hooked you into oblivion just out of instinct."

@ronmon4176 exclaimed:

"That's some scary power, holy cow."

@DominickScarpelli-il5hh predicted:

"Subbing at 932, bro's gonna be big."

@brodystephano3650 had this to say:

"Such a class act, training with all these young people. Chama!"

Screenshot courtesy @PapiiGiio on YouTube

Alex Pereira talks about his next fight

During a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Alex Pereira discussed a range of topics, including when fans could expect to see him back in the octagon.

Speaking about his next fight, 'Poatan' said:

"I'm definitely in my first few weeks of training back on. Training good, training little by little towards my goal, and I got a call from my manager this week with the date and time, and I'm just waiting for the UFC to release it."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below (2:32):

While the Brazilian refrained from revealing his next opponent, Pereira has been linked to numerous high-profile matchups, including a heavyweight clash against Tom Aspinall, a light heavyweight grudge match against Israel Adesanya, and even a potential clash against Khamzat Chimaev.