Tim Elliott corrects typo and responds to undefeated flyweight's callout

Tim Elliott is gearing up to clash against Muhammad Mokaev in a flyweight matchup at UFC 294. The event is set to take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Elliott recently replied to a tweet from Mokaev that was posted when their fight was publically announced back in July. The 36-year-old American not only revised the spelling of his name but also playfully teased 'The Punisher' about his choice of clothing in the photo:

"Elliott."

"Now that’s a pretty outfit, me and my daughter play dress up to!"

Check out Elliott's tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tim Elliott is preparing for his 19th appearance in the UFC and aims to extend his current two-fight winning streak, which includes decision victories over Tagir Ulanbekov and Victor Altamirano. The No. 9-ranked 125-pounder has accumulated a 4-1 record in his last five bouts after recovering from a challenging three-fight losing streak between October 2019 and May 2020.

In contrast, Muhammad Mokaev boasts a 4-0 record under the UFC banner and remains undefeated in all 10 of his professional fights. His promotional debut featured a quick 58-second stoppage of Cody Durden at UFC London in March 2022. Following this, 'The Punisher' achieved finishes against Malcolm Gordon and Jafel Filho, along with a decision victory over Charles Johnson.

When Tim Elliott addressed moving on after his public divorce

Tim Elliott openly discussed his process of recovery and progression following his widely covered divorce from former UFC fighter Gina Mazany.

Earlier in May, Elliott claimed that Mazany had been in a relationship with his close friend, Kevin Croom, throughout their marriage. The former Titan FC champion's story quickly gained traction, drawing significant interest and overwhelming support from the MMA community.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in May, Elliott stated:

"I’m not a guy who likes to air my dirty laundry, but I was in a bad way. It’s obvious I’m doing much better now. Literally, one of my best friends comes over and plays with my daughter. Gina Mazany, I really, really loved her. She was my best friend, the mother to my child for six years.”

He added:

"I’ve had a lot of support and it’s helped a lot. I don’t wish any will towards either one of those guys. I hope they live happy ever after, but just I’m not gonna be a part of it.”

Check out Elliott's comments below (from 5:44):