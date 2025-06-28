"Time for Kendrick to drop again" - Fans react as Drake places $200K bet ahead of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira UFC 317 title clash

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has wagered $200,000 on Charles Oliveira to defeat Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. In a few hours from now, Topuria and Oliveira will battle for the vacant lightweight gold in the main event of UFC 317.

'El Matador' enters the bout as the favourite at -420 as per CBS Sports (UFC 317 odds), and the Brazilian is the underdog at +310.

Drake is, however, taking the chance by wagering $200,000 on the former UFC lightweight champion to beat Topuria. Should the bet be successful, the music sensation will receive $880,000. MMA Orbit on X posted about this bet in a post captioned:

"Drake has bet $200,000 on Charles Oliveira to defeat Ilia Topuria at #UFC317 to win $880,000. 🇧🇷💰

Check out Drake's bet on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

The post sparked hilarious reactions on the platform. A user reflecting on the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef commented:

"Time for Kendrick to drop again"

As the athletes Drake ultimately wagers on mostly end up losing, another user expressed the belief that the 'Drake curse' continues.

"The curse continues 🤭 I wonder if he bet on himself versus K-dot 🤔"

Another user jokingly urged the rapper to bet everything on Topuria.

"Bet the business, house, wife and kids on ilia"

Few others commented:

"Ok, house on Ilia"

"RIP the only chance Charles had"

"It was over before the Drake curse"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria's former UFC rival thinks 'do Bronx' is one of the best fighters to put money on

Having shared the octagon with both Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, UFC BMF kingpin Max Holloway thinks 'do Bronx' is one of the best fighters in the world to put money on as an underdog.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, while breaking down the UFC 317 headliner, 'Blessed' predicted a quick finish between two of his former opponents.

"From my perspective, this fight is gonna be decided probably in the first three minutes or four minutes of this fight."

He also said:

"If I was a betting man on this fight and Charles Oliveira, he's the underdog. Charles Oliveira is one of the best fighters in the world to put money on an underdog. That's all I'm saying. I'm not really picking a winner here."

Check out Max Holloway's comments about Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

