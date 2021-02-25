'Timing is everything in this sport' - Max Holloway is open to a rematch with Conor McGregor

Max Holloway did not shut down the possibility of a rematch against UFC former double champion, Conor McGregor, at some point in the future.

The two fought in 2014 when The Blessed One was only 21 years old. The featherweight bout marked McGregor's second performance in UFC, which he won via unanimous decision.

While McGregor moved up to compete at Welterweight and Lightweight, Max Holloway remained in the 155 lb weight class. He fought only once at Lightweight for the interim 170 lb championship against Dustin Poirier.

Speaking to MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun, Max Holloway said he would be open to a second fight against The Notorious One.

"I mean, yeah, no, I think so. You know, the UFC had that fight on a very short list, I believe. And, you know, and the beautiful thing about this sport is time, you know. Timing is everything." Max Holloway said.

"And, you know, [everyone knows that] timing is everything. So, we will see what happens, you know. Let the man... I don't want to kick a man when he's down or talk about him, so let him figure out his stuff, and I will be right here, you know. It is timing, man. Timing is everything in this sport, so we will see what happens." he concluded.

Conor McGregor also hinted at the possible rematch with Max Holloway

UFC Fight Night: McGregor v Holloway

Ahead of his second fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Fight Island, Conor McGregor spotted Max Holloway skateboarding around one of the UFC centers in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor interrupted the interview with MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun to express his disbelief at the scene.

"That looked like Max Holloway going by in a skateboard there. It was Max Holloway on the skateboard." McGregor said.

The Hawaiian was enjoying his time at the UFC complex in the United Arab Emirates after his superb performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7.

Upon witnessing the peculiar scene, McGregor remembered when he and Max Holloway had entered the octagon together over five years back in a Featherweight bout. The Irishman then suggested that they should have a rematch.

"I will tell you what: Max had a great fight this weekend [against Calvin Kattar], and he's in the pipeline for sure. Me and Max will do it again. Look, I'm going to do this rematch again." McGregor stated.