TJ Brown opens up about new UFC contract, reveals Bryce Mitchell will be in corner for Sha Yilan fight

James Lynch recently caught up with featherweight fighter TJ Brown for an interview with Sportskeeda MMA. Over the course of the conversation, Brown let us in on his upcoming fight preparations and training regime that includes Brown's good friend and No.9-ranked featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell.

'Downtown' is a UFC featherweight who fights out of Little Rock, Arkansas. He holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is regarded for his striking capability. He is coming off a win over Charles Rosa and will next be seen facing Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot on June 25.

Check out the best bits from the interview and the transcription below.

Catch TJ Brown's interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

Transcript:

Introduction: It’s always great chatting with 'Downtown' TJ Brown, who’s back in action UFC Fight Night, June 25 next Saturday.

TJ, how are you man?

Q: Let’s talk about that last win [over] Charles Rosa, [a] pretty nice name to have on the resume.

How satisfying was that victory, just with the fact that Rosa’s a vet in the sport.

A: A 100%, you know, not only that, [but] taking that fight [on a] two or three day’s notice, having trained for southpaw, then getting ready for him.

Just overcoming those obstacles was a win for me too, you know, and again Charles Rosa is a super dog.

I thought I was going to finish him with that arm triangle at the end of the second, dodged out of it.

So, he’s a super tough cat, but again, glad to get the win and keep this winning streak going.

Q: You talked about Bryce Mitchell, your long-term training partner, how cool was it to see him get that recent win over Barboza?

And I know big things are ahead, like that was a big win for him, and I think that’s put him in that conversation of a guy who’s going to be fighting for the title pretty soon.

A: You better believe it, you know. Dude, to be honest with you, I wasn’t surprised. I think Barboza was a good match up for him.

And dude, there’s no reason Bryce couldn’t be the champ. I’ve been training with him my whole life.

Not my whole life, my whole career, and man, I’m here to tell you it doesn’t surprise me man.

And not only that, it’s motivating to be around someone you've come up with and you’ve seen them climb the ranks the way he has and, too, so well you know. It’s not only inspiring, [he's] great to be around man, he’s a great guy.

And I’m happy for his success, and you know what? To be honest, I won a little bit myself, and we’re on the right track.

And I think I’m fixed on to start reaping some benefits man.

Q: Your corner, I imagine coach Roli will be there, probably Krause?

Who else is going to be there in the cage with you that night?

A: It’ll be me, James [Krause], Roli [Delgado], and Bryce [Mitchell] will be there as well.

Q: How’s this fight [against Sha Yilan] playing out? How do you see it going down [on] June 25?

A: Man, I’m going to knock this guy out, you know. He’s tough, he can take his shot, but after an accumulation of punches.

Man, me stuffing his takedowns, he’s going to want a way out of there and I’m going to give it to him.

Q: My math may be off a little, I wasn’t the greatest in school, is this the new contract you’re on right now?

How many fights [do] you have left?

A: Yes, they just gave me. It was so relieving, you know, getting this new four-fight contract, you know.

And it’s got some decent money on it. So I’m hoping after I win this fight and they give me the Performance of the Night bonus, I’ll want to invest my money and make some good decisions.

I’m not going to – like coach Roli was really on my bu*t – you know, after my fight before last, you know, I kind of spent it in more ways than I should have.

I’m really going to try to make some proper investments, try to spend it on some right things.

And save some money and do things right this time, you know with gas prices rising up and this world going crazy.

I better start saving and doing it right.

Timestamps:

Q: When did you find out about this fight? It looked like you got a full camp. (0:18)

Q: Let’s talk about that last win [over] Charles Rosa, [a] pretty nice name to have on the resume. (0:38)

How satisfying was that victory, just with the fact that Rosa’s a vet in the sport.

Q: Let’s talk about your opponent here, veteran move off the top, I didn’t say his name because it’s a tough one to pronounce.

So I didn’t want to get into any trouble but, he’s got 46 fights, what do you know about him?

How do you feel you match up against him here? (1:19)

Q: I was going to ask you about camp, I know you had split time [at] the last camp Glory, same thing this time.

How did you sort of figure that all out? How long were you at Glory for? How long were you back home? (2:12)

Q: You talked about Bryce Mitchell, your long-term training partner, how cool was it to see him get that recent win over Barboza?

And I know big things are ahead, like that was a big win for him, and I think that’s put him in that conversation of a guy, who’s going to be fighting for the title pretty soon. (3:30)

Q: Yeah and he’s just such a fun guy to hang out with I’m sure, such a unique personality too.

So it’s good to have him in the room to lighten things up, maybe I imagine on those tougher days Bryce is quite the character right? (4:35)

Q: Yeah that’s awesome, weight cut, I imagine that’s going well? You’ve got the fight next Saturday, everything seems good? (4:53)

Q: Your corner, I Imagine coach Roli will be there, probably Krause?

Who else is going to be there in the cage with you that night? (5:20)

Q: Oh, Bryce is going to corner you again? That’s awesome. (5:31)

Q: And what’s the dynamic like between James and Bryce, because I know both decently, that must be like a fun dynamic.

Because Krause can joke around a little bit, as great of a coach he is, I know he likes to. (5:57)

Q: How’s this fight [against Sha Yilan] playing out? How do you see it going down [on] June 25? (6:42)

Q: My math may be off a little, I wasn’t the greatest in school, is this the new contract you’re on right now?

How many fights [do] you have left? (7:00)

Q: Yeah I agree, and James is probably one of the best guys to ask about that stuff.

Because he’s got so much stuff going on outside the cage. It’s awesome to see him, and he’s helped a lot of fighters too, which is great. (7:49)

Q: You talked about being inspired by Bryce, what about getting that new contract?

That’s got to give you a nice boost going into this fight too, just knowing the company’s behind you right? (8:21)

Q: And it continues next Saturday [at] UFC Fight Night. TJ, thank you for the time, always such a pleasure my man.

Just remind people where they can get hold of you on social media. If you’ve got any sponsors or shoutouts, I’ll give you the last word. (9:05)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far