"TKO boxing," "You can't win in your own sport lol" - Fans react as Sean Strickland calls out Jake Paul for what he calls his biggest payday

Fans reacted to Sean Strickland voicing his interest in fighting Jake Paul.

Paul's 12-fight professional boxing career has featured six wins against former UFC fighters (Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley x2, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry).

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has his next fight booked against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

Meanwhile, a future fight against a former UFC champion could be set up down the line after Strickland had this to say during a live stream with Adin Ross:

"What I need to do is go f*cking beat up Jake Paul. I'll make more money f*cking up Jake Paul than I would my entire UFC career. How f*cked up is that? 100% [I would fight Jake Paul], but like Jake Paul sucks. You take Mike Perry, how did that go? [Perry] comes into the gym, he spars me one round, one round, takes his sh*t off, leaves the gym. He went to a decision with that man., bro. You f*cking suck and you'll always f*cking suck because you're a f*cking p*ssy. You will always and forever be a f*cking little d*ck influencer."

Strickland's comments were posted by 'Happy Punch' on Instagram, leading to the following fan reactions in the comment section:

"He’ll fight u when you’re 60"

"You can't win in your own sport lol"

"Strickland Jake Paul tko boxing 👏"

"Jake Paul actually stopped Mike Perry in Round 6 😭 Sean Strickland might as well just spar Jake at this point, he’s sparring every influencer anyway."

Fan comments

Watch Strickland's comments toward Paul below:

Sean Strickland calls out Belal Muhammad for middleweight fight

Sean Strickland last fought in February, suffering a split decision loss in a rematch against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland recently did an interview with Helen Yee and expressed his interest to fight former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his next octagon appearance. He said:

''Belal would be a fun fight. That would be a fun one. Belal, you should finally sack up. This is it. You could finally sack the f**k up. All that sh*t you talked, man. We can finally make it happen. You lost your belt. You kind of got f**ked up. I got f**ked up. We should make that fight happen, Belal... All that sh*t he talks on Instagram. He's like, 'I'm going to come fight you. I'm going to come to this, I'm gonna come do that.' Now you can, you f**king p*ssy. Do it for Palestine.''

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (29:30):

Belal Muhammad was dethroned of his welterweight throne in his last fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Muhammad teased a move up to middleweight while he was a world champion, which could be a potential option to settle his rivalry with Sean Strickland.

