"To beat the previous record?" - Fans hilariously react to Ben Askren showing interest in potential Jorge Masvidal rematch at UFC 300

Former multi-promotional MMA world champion Ben Askren recently showed off his ripped physique in an Instagram post calling out Jorge Masvidal. The fighter reiterating the callout in an appearance on Daniel Cormier's podcast has riled up fight fans.

Talking to 'DC,' the former UFC fighter claimed that he'd be willing to take on Masvidal on the highly touted UFC 300 pay-per-view. Given 'Gamebred's' recent proclamations on being unretired, such a match-up seems not too far-fetched.

Few MMA fans would've forgotten Masvidal's first-round flying knee finish over 'Funky'. As such, the announcement has invited a lot of fanfare, with many MMA fanatics championing the matchup and a few others being vehemently against it.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

"To beat the previous record?"

"This needs to happen."

"Bro hurting for money or something."

"That would be good."

"Do you can get kneed into oblivion or get Jake pauled again?"

"Nobody wants to see that wack a** shit."

"Not a bad idea for real."

"Two people way out of their prime coming off the couch! Boring fight."

"Ben via spinning back fist."

"Personally, I think Ben Askren will bore wrestle his way to win🤷🏻‍♂️."

"Ben needs that one back. Win or lose, he needs some redemption."

Jorge Masvidal says Ben Askren's call-out triggered him

Ben Askren was the quickest fight of Jorge Masvidal's career. When the duo met at UFC 239, it took the Miami native just five seconds to end the fight, blitzing his opponent with a spectacular flying knee.

Hence, 'Gamebred' feels the 39-year-old is unworthy of calling him out. During a recent interview with MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele, the former BMF champion said:

"I had seen an interview about him saying that he would come out of retirement for me. So I was just triggered, slightly, you know... Like this guy out of all people. You can't s**t to me... I mean I sent him into [retirement], so its only right I guess, that I bring him out."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below: