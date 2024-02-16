“To show that my striking is at the top level” – Lito Adiwang out to prove why his stand-up weapons shouldn’t be overlooked

Lito Adiwang is keen to make a statement with his performance at ONE Fight Night 19 so he can lay down a marker to the rest of the strawweight division.

On his return on February 16, he will take on experienced striker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams, who has shared the Circle with some of the best in the world.

Williams’ striking pedigree is a unique challenge for anyone in the strawweight MMA division but rather than trying to counter it, Lito Adiwang is excited to test his own skills against it.

‘Thunder Kid’ has been working hard since returning from his long injury recovery process and he believes that people are still yet to see just how good his new and improved skills are.

He told The MMA Superfan that he hopes to showcase his striking this time around and he has the perfect opportunity to do so:

“That’s one of the points that I want to showcase in this outing, I want to show that my striking is at the top level of the game.”

Watch the full interview below:

Standing with Danial Williams might not be the best gameplan for Lito Adiwang

Standing and striking with Danial Williams wouldn’t be the game plan that a lot of people would suggest for Lito Adiwang coming into this fight.

‘Mini T’ is always game for a brawl but if he wants to, he can fight off of the back foot very effectively and that’s something Adiwang must have an answer for.

A lot of people would point to ‘Thunder Kid’ being the more well rounded of the two as while Williams is working on his overall game, he is still predominantly a striker.

Fans will get to find out whether Adiwang adapts or sticks to striking when the two men finally meet on February 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.