Tom Aspinall explains what Paddy Pimblett "does really well" with his "unorthodox" striking 

Paddy Pimblett is currently running on an undefeated streak in the UFC. Recently, fellow English UFC fighter Tom Aspinall delved into a discussion where he broke down Pimblett's fighting style.

Ad

'The Baddy' is set to face Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami this weekend. Given Pimblett's dominant performances throughout his UFC career, Aspinall, who shares a strong camaraderie with him, provided a detailed assessment of why this lightweight prospect has been successful in the promotion.

In a clip shared by UFC on TNT Sports, the interim UFC heavyweight champion said:

"What he does really well, I think Paddy with his striking is he doesn't punch orthodox. He throws like, weird whippy round the side hooks, and the same with his kicks. He kind of has his hands relaxed and just like snaps it [kick] up, you know what I mean? He's not throwing the old Thai boxing loading up on it. He's snapping the legs up."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aspinall continued:

"And the thing is with Paddy... he's so flexible, so mobile in his hips that as soon as he gets into like a clinching kind of situation, he can throw up them flying triangles. And something else with Paddy as well is he'll throw kicks because he doesn't getting taken down... I think ultimately, Paddy's really difficult to prepare for because he's so unorthodox."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paddy Pimblett reiterates his championship aspirations ahead of UFC 314

Despite a promising run in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has yet to break into the top 10 lightweight rankings. Michael Chandler, currently ranked No. 7 among the 155-pound fighters, is set to be the highest-ranked opponent Pimblett has faced in his UFC career to date.

Brimming with confidence, 'The Baddy' has vowed to hand 'Iron' another loss. With that, he also intends to declare his candidacy for the UFC lightweight title.

Ad

In episode one of the UFC 314 Embedded: Vlog Series, Pimblett said:

"He [Chandler] wants to make a statement and show that he's still one of the top lightweights, but I'm not going to let him. I'm going to show everyone that I'm one of the top lightweights. And the old guard is getting replaced with the new guard and I'm coming in to take this belt."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (6:31):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.