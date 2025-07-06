Tom Aspinall laments lack of big names in UFC heavyweight ranks once ruled by Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar

Tom Aspinall has addressed the current state of the UFC heavyweight division. Aspinall appeared in an interview with Adam Catterall, where he discussed how the 265-pound division once comprised big names like Brock Lesnar, Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, and many others.

But at the moment, from a name point of view, the UFC heavyweight division is not appealing.

"The heavyweight division's not exactly on fire at the moment. From a name point of view. I think the talent's there. But if you look five plus years ago, just the name value in the top 15 was incredible. We're talking guys like Fabricio Werdum, Cain Velasquez, [Junior dos Santos], Mark Hunt, Alistair Overeem, Brock Lesnar... Stipe [Miocic], the list goes on and on. You look through the top 15, and it's like, wow, that's incredible. Whereas now, even me, who's a heavyweight, I look through the top 15 and I'm like I've not really seen [these guys] fight before."

However, the Brit is hopeful that things will get better and that there will be significant battles at heavyweight soon.

"I think over the next few years that's going to change. I think there's going to be more big fights at heavyweight. People are going to become bigger names, which is great. We just need more up-and-coming heavyweights doing a bit in the top 15."

Aspinall also revealed that his upcoming fight is booked:

"I now have a fight, which I can't announce unfortunately. That's not my job. But at least we've got a date, we've got an opponent to work towards. Everything's good. Very happy with that. I can finally get my career going again." [5:15]

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (17:01):

Aspinall is expected to defend his heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane next.

Tom Aspinall wants to fight four times in next 12 months

In the same interview mentioned above, Tom Aspinall said that after months of inactivity, he is now aiming to fight four times in the next 12 months and stay busy.

"I'd like to do four [fights] in the next 12 months. If you look at the top ten, I have beaten 6 of them. My goal is to beat 10 of the top 10. I wanna beat all 10."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

