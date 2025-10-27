Tom Aspinall’s father suggests inventive method UFC should adopt to prevent eye pokes and fouls: “Analyze the people who do it”

Tom Aspinall’s return to the octagon at UFC 321 ended in frustration after an accidental eye poke from Ciryl Gane halted the main event in the opening round. The bout was ruled a no-contest, and the heavyweight champion was left furious.

Aspinall’s father, Andy, offered a measured but insightful take on the situation. Speaking after the incident, he suggested that the UFC should begin tracking fighters who repeatedly commit fouls, such as eye pokes and groin strikes.

He believes that by analyzing patterns among offenders, the promotion could help fighters correct tendencies that lead to dangerous fouls. Speaking on his son's YouTube channel, Andy said:

"Just thinking about it now, the UFC will have fights of everybody on record. I just wonder if they have data on how many people poke people in the eyes or kick people in the groin and get away with it, and the fight carries on, and the guy, you know, might have lost his eye. Just horrendous thing to think as a parent really... I'm not saying Ciryl does [that repeatedly]."

He added:

"I think it would be useful to analyze the people who do it and not get them out of the sport, but have them tidy up the game so they don't go and kick people in between the legs, and they don't keep constantly poking people in the eyes because a lot of fighters do it and get away with it in the fight. [They] win the fight, and everybody says after they forget that they're going to get poked in the eye. I just think it's unfair."

Check out Andy Aspinall's comments below (35:15):

Tom Aspinall’s father pushes him toward boxing over UFC

Ahead of Tom Aspinall's clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, his father and coach, Andy, revealed the champion has three fights left on his contract and advised against renewing it.

Andy believes Tom could earn far greater paydays in boxing than in the UFC. Having seen his son spar with top-level boxers, Andy is confident Tom can excel in the sport. Speaking in an interview with RMC Sport Combat, he said:

“Boxing for sure. More money. Why not? Just three more fights on his contract. I don’t want him to sign a new one."

