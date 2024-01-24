Tom Aspinall seen dumbbell pressing weight equivalent to a flyweight in each hand in jaw-dropping feat of strength [VIDEO]

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was seen lifting an impressive amount of weight while working out with strongman Eddie Hall.

Aspinall made his UFC debut in July 2020, securing a 45-second knockout win against Jake Collier. Since then, the English heavyweight has continued to showcase his power and world-class skills by establishing a 7-1 promotional record, all wins inside the distance, including six in round one.

Earlier this week, Aspinall put some work in with strongman Eddie Hall and Glory Kickboxing heavyweight world champion Rico Verhoeven. During their time together, the three powerhouses sparred together, joked around on a punching machine, and lifted weights.

While creating content with Hall, Aspinall tested himself by lifting two 127-pound dumbbells, the equivalent of a flyweight fighter. The video went viral on social media, including an X (formerly known as Twitter) account called “UFCFightTalk” sharing the footage with the following caption:

“Tommy Aspinall pressing 57.5kg (127lbs) dumbbells for 6 reps. That's essentially a Flyweight in each hand.”

Watch Aspinall’s impressive dumbbell lifting set below:

Tom Aspinall says he was offered a fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 300

In November 2023, Tom Aspinall capitalized on Jon Jones’ torn pectoral muscle by stepping up on short notice to fight Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Aspinall halted Pavlovich’s hype train with a 69-second knockout win to become the interim heavyweight champion.

Aspinall hoped the interim throne would lead to an undisputed heavyweight title fight, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Instead, Dana White and the UFC have confirmed their plans to rebook Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, which was scheduled for UFC 295.

Therefore, Aspinall has become distraught as the reality hits that he must fight another top contender or potentially wait a year to fight again. The 30-year-old’s frustrations have recently spilled over into several Twitter rants, including this message he posted earlier this week:

“While we are talking about @stipemiocic , my manager was contacted by the UFC asking if I’d like to fight him on apr 13th. I, of course, accepted.”

Aspinall quickly shut down the excitement from fans as he revealed Miocic turned down the fight:

“A little later, we were told that @stipemiocic doesn’t want to fight me, and only interested in fighting @JonnyBones.”

Unfortunately for him, Tom Aspinall has been put in a tough situation after the UFC attempted to book him against Stipe Miocic. As a result, Aspinall will likely have to fight another risky opponent before getting his shot at undisputed UFC gold.

