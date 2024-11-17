Tom Aspinall shares snippets of post-UFC 309 meeting with Dana White and Hunter Campbell, hinting at "big news" ahead

Tom Aspinall teased "big news" following a post-UFC 309 meeting with Dana White and Hunter Campbell.

On Saturday night, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones extended his legacy with a third-round TKO against Stipe Miocic. Following the impressive performance, many in the community wonder what's next for the heavyweight champion.

Dana White announced before UFC 309 that interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall would fight the winner of Jones vs. Miocic. With that said, Jones has discredited Aspinall's accomplishment for over a year, claiming he's uninterested in fighting him despite the division's title picture.

Trending

Following UFC 309, Aspinall went from his floor seat to backstage, seeking a meeting with promotional officials, White and Campbell. The English heavyweight posted a video of the sequence and had this to say after their conversation:

"Just finished off. It is now 3:43 am. Just had a meeting with Dana [White] and the other UFC brass, Hunter [Campbell], and all success. See ya next time. Big news coming, big news coming."

On July 27, Tom Aspinall faced the rare task of defending an interim title. The 31-year-old passed the challenge with flying colors, securing a 60-second knockout against Curtis Blaydes to extend his UFC record to 8-1.

Watch Aspinall's video of his backstage encounter with Dana White below:

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones continues to prioritize Alex Pereira as a potential opponent instead of Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has claimed fighting Tom Aspinall wouldn't be the best business decision for him and his team. Instead, the all-time great would rather face UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who's quickly becoming one of the biggest superstars in the promotion.

Shortly after defeating Stipe Miocic, Jones spoke about his plans during the UFC 309 post-event press conference. The reigning heavyweight king responded by saying:

"I'm not really worried about the Tom [Aspinall] fight. I'm really worried about the [Alex] Pereira fight. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to do, and I think if the UFC wants to have me back then I think that's the fight to make. I've been really clear about my intentions and that's what I want."

Jon Jones teased the possibility of retiring depending on what happened against Stipe Miocic. During his post-fight interview, 'Bones' announced he does want to fight again. During the media press conference, he spoke about considering retirement again, depending on the UFC's plans.

Watch Jones discuss his post-UFC 309 plans below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback