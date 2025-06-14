"Tom on his way to Ditty Boxing," "Trying get as much money as he can" - Fans react to Jon Jones' unexpected response to Tom Aspinall fight

In a recent street interview, Jon Jones said that if Tom Aspinall attends the Dirty Boxing Championship event in Miami on Saturday (June 14), he will get the opportunity to fight Jones.

Ad

When questioned by reporters about negotiations concerning the potential UFC heavyweight title unification bout with Aspinall, Jones refused to answer on the spot and instead asked them and fans to come to the boxing event to find out.

Next, reporters asked Jones who he would prefer to fight between Aspinall and Francis Ngannou. 'Bones' quipped:

"Whoever comes to Dirty Boxing."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

To reaffirm, reporters asked Jones whether he would fight Aspinall if the Brit attends the Dirty Boxing event. The 37-year-old replied:

Ad

Trending

"Yes."

Championship Rounds on X reshared the clip of the aforementioned interview with Jones.

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the clip. A user wrote:

"Tom on his way to Ditty Boxing 👀"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another commented:

"He is trying get as much money as he can before they strip the belt from him."

Few others wrote:

"But not in the sport he actually does .... this fu**ing moron will never be remembered for anything other than a drug cheat who beat his wife and ducked Aspinall @JonnyBones"

"He won't. Fu*k this cap as* m*"

Ad

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Jon Jones claims to have not heard Dana White's comments about him after UFC 316

During the UFC 316 post-fight presser last weekend, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that Jon Jones was offered and has accepted the deal to fight Tom Aspinall.

Ad

However, White also said that if a fighter doesn't want to fight and chooses to retire, the promotion cannot do anything besides try to negotiate with them to give fans what they want.

Recently, Bloody Elbow asked Jones if he had heard White's comments. 'Bones' replied:

"Dana's comments? No, I did not."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (0:07):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.