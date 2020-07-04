Tony Ferguson offers his condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov after the death of father Abdulmanap

Tony Ferguson has offered his condolences to the Nurmagomedov family.

Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away after complications due to COVID-19.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were last scheduled for a fight at UFC 249

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are probably two of the biggest rivals in UFC history who have never crossed paths in the Octagon, due to unfortunate circumstances that forced the cancelation of their fight on six different occasions.

However, following the death of Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 'El Cucuy' took to his official Twitter handle and paid his respect to the patriarch of the Nurmagomedov family.

Tony Ferguson took to social media and sent out a heartfelt message to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father, writing that the latter's father will be watching from the front row if Ferguson and Nurmagomedov ever get to compete against one another someday.

My Sincerest Condolences To You & Your Family @TeamKhabib Keep Your Spirits Up Buddy 💪🕶 Respect To Your Father Abdulmanap🥇Nurmagomedov 🙏🦁 He Will Be Front Row When We Hopefully Compete Someday 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/LKr5DLjS8q — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 3, 2020

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov's history, and what's next for them in the UFC?

Throughout the years, the UFC has booked a fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, due to various reasons, the bout has been canceled on six different occasions.

'The Eagle' was finally set to defend his UFC Lightweight Title against Ferguson in the main event of this year's UFC 249 but due to the former being stuck in Russia, the fight was called off.

As Nurmagomedov's replacement, Justin Gaethje stepped in and ended Tony Ferguson's 12-fight winning streak in an intense five-round classic between the pair. The win also marked Gathje's first title win in the UFC, as he became the interim UFC Lightweight Champion but 'The Highlight' has his eyes set on the bigger prize, that is, the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship.

Khabib, on the other hand, is expected to make his return to the Octagon and defend his title against Gaethje in a fight that promises to be another exciting and hard-hitting Lightweight bout.

As for 'El Cucuy', Tony Ferguson was recently called out by Dan Hooker after the latter recently suffered a loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC Vegas 4, in what remains as a potential Fight of the Year contender.