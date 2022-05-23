"No Worries Crew, I Get It" - Tony Ferguson promises fans who stuck with him through losses a "better, stronger, faster" comeback

Tony Ferguson has promised fans who will keep supporting him despite potential losses that he'll come back "better stronger, faster."

After his devastating knockout defeat to Michael Chandler, some fans were wondering if it was time for the charismatic fighter to end his storied career. 'El Cucuy' has lost four of his last five fights, with his most recent victory coming at UFC 238 in 2019.

However, after reviewing the fight, Ferguson stated that he felt a hunger for competition again and that he would continue fighting.

‘El Cucuy’ posted a clip showing a cutscene from the Final Fantasy VII remake, where protagonist Cloud Strife is shown. The character lands after making a super-hero jump and stands up to take a fighting pose.

The following caption was attached to the clip:

"No Worries🥇Crew🍃 I Get It 💯 Love My🙏Hardcore I’ll Be❤️‍🩹Back, For Now I’m Getting Better, Stronger, Faster,.. Smarter- Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽"

Only Tony Ferguson knows how he will bounce back after his loss, but he recently rejected Charles Oliveira’s invitation to train with him in Chute Boxe as he still sees him as a rival.

MMA legend Bas Rutten on Michael Chandler's KO on Tony Ferguson - "This could be the ‘Knockout of the Year’ – by leg."

Bas Rutten, a UFC Hall of Famer and former fighter himself, dedicates his time and efforts to promoting his background style, Kyokushin Karate. His fighting style has always been very strike-based, which comes from years of training in both karate and the Dutch style of kickboxing.

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that he has a keen eye and wide knowledge of the standup aspect of fighting.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was shown pictures of Michael Chandler's front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson during a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

After seeing pictures of the KO, Rutten was quick to reply:

"Boy, then you can really tell the impact. That was beautiful. This could be the ‘Knockout of the Year’ – by leg."

Rutten elaborated that despite being fully aware of his surroundings, Tony Ferguson probably hadn’t experienced that particular front-kick strike, and that he may not have known what to prepare for.

The former King of Pancrase elaborated that you have to practice some training in order to read their length and setup. In other cases, getting hit with these techniques is extremely high.

