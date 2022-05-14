Tony Ferguson explains why he has to turn down Charles Oliveira's offer of training together

The respect between Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson is quite evident despite them being former opponents.

After starring together on the UFC 264 card, the two exchanged a generous display of sportsmanship on social media for the fans to cherish. Following Ferguson's disheartening knockout loss against Michael Chandler, Oliveira showed support for 'El Cucuy' with a heartfelt tweet and also offered to train together for his next fight.

"We're among big dogs, up & downs are part of our journeys [sic]. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"! If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's headquarter [sic] in Sao Paolo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!"

Tony Ferguson returned the respect.

"I’m glad you listened 💯 Way to stay focused Chuck 💪😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Don’t let your team let you miss weight again ok Buddy. We’ll see you soon kid, be good- Champ 🥇"

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Ferguson addressed the matter.

When asked if he thought Charles Oliveira had made the offer for 'social media clout', Ferguson rejected the idea and said that he believes the gesture was genuine. However, he also stated that he has his reasons for not taking up 'Do Bronx' on his offer just yet, even though he has respect for Chute Boxe Academy.

"No, I don't think it's social media clout. I have to really reflect on what he said because Chute Boxe is a very good school. But he is in my weight class. I'm one of the only fighters that he hasn't finished... I see myself competing against him again... I'm looking for local gyms that I'm not going to compete with."

Ferguson went on to narrate that he talked to Oliveira before UFC 274 weigh-ins and told him to "stay focused".

A similar moment took place at UFC 262 as well, where Charles Oliveira gave a brief pep talk to Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson takes jab at Daniel Cormier's 'towelgate' controversy - Should have stripped him like they did Charles Oliveira

Following all the weight debacle surrounding UFC 274, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter to aim shots at Daniel Cormier's infamous 'towelgate' incident. Despite there being several clips of the UFC 210 weigh-ins on the internet, Daniel Cormier till date continues to deny that he touched the towel.

After initially weighing in 1.2 pounds over the light heavyweight limit for championship rematch with Anthony Johnson, Cormier allegedly supported himself on the towel and weighed in at exactly 205lbs.

Tweeting about the same, Tony Ferguson said that 'DC' should have been stripped of his belt just like Charles Oliveira.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT -CSO- # CuttingWeight Feeling Great @espnmma How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 - Champ-CSO-# CuttingWeight Feeling Great How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 - Champ 🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CuttingWeight Feeling Great 👍 @espnmma https://t.co/2WxzhYtjOT

Cormier responded by asking Ferguson to tuck his "head in a hole somewhere", and the two went back and forth for a while.

