Tony Ferguson reignites Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov feud, Paddy Pimblett ripped, ex-UFC star slams Raja Jackson situation: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Tony Ferguson reignited his long-running feud with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov after scoring a much-needed win. Colby Covington revealed his comeback plans while taking aim at Paddy Pimblett. Meanwhile, UFC veteran Matt Brown weighed in on Raja Jackson’s assault on a pro wrestler. Let's break them all down:

Tony Ferguson reignites feud with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson used the spotlight after his Misfits Boxing 22 win over Salt Papi to launch fresh attacks at two old rivals, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Ferguson accused both fighters of ducking him during his prime years.

“He’s [McGregor] scared sh*tless like that coward Khabieber [Nurmagomedov]. These are the two fighters that I’ve loved to want to fight, I’ve got dossiers on both, I scared the sht out of them.”

Sitting nearby, McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis smirked before dismissing the callouts.

“I like Tony, but he doesn’t want to get hurt.”

Colby Covington targets fall return, rips Paddy Pimblett

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is eyeing an octagon comeback this fall, targeting UFC 322 in November or UFC 323 in December. After back-to-back losses, including a TKO defeat to Joaquin Buckley, Covington wants a full training camp and a high-profile matchup.

Speaking with Helen Yee, Covington singled out Paddy Pimblett as a potential opponent, mocking his style and appearance. He said:

“You’re a bum. You’re a gimmick. Your little English accent and your bowl cut. That’s the only reason people know you, so let’s get it going, Paddy.”

Matt Brown reacts to Raja Jackson’s violent assault on pro wrestler

The MMA community is still reeling after Raja Jackson, son of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, violently assaulted wrestler Stuart 'Syko Stu' Smith during a live show in Los Angeles. The shocking incident left Smith hospitalized with severe head injuries, while police investigate the case as felony battery.

UFC veteran Matt Brown expressed outrage on MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer, stating:

“If it was just anybody else in the world, it would be like ‘throw that motherf*cker in the cage and throw the key away’… There’s not a lot to investigate. It’s on video, clear as day.”

Brown slammed the attack as cowardly, saying Jackson’s victim was defenseless. While Sean Strickland argued for rehabilitation, Brown insisted that incarceration was the only just outcome.

