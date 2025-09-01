  • home icon
  • "You're a bum, you are a gimmick" - Former UFC title challenger rips into Paddy Pimblett, wants to fight at White House event 

"You're a bum, you are a gimmick" - Former UFC title challenger rips into Paddy Pimblett, wants to fight at White House event 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 01, 2025 06:13 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (pictured) is the No.7-ranked UFC lightweight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Paddy Pimblett (pictured) is the No.7-ranked UFC lightweight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

With a high-profile rivalry with pound-for-pound king Ilia Topuria and marquee wins against the likes of Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett's star power continues to grow. Now the scouser appears to have caught the attention of a former UFC title challenger who wants to face him on the upcoming White House card.

Currently on a two-fight skid, former three-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington is hoping to make a strong return to the octagon this year. When Helen Yee asked 'Chaos' whether he had any potential opponents in mind, he targeted Pimblett, referencing an altercation the pair had at UFC 314:

"The Paddy Pimblett fight super interests me, because in Miami, he was talking s**t, running his mouth backstage. I wasn't even looking at him or talking to him. He was talking some s**t... Dude, come up a weight class, come up to 170, why are you being a weight bully, Paddy. You know, you are a bum, you are a gimmick... Your English accent and your little bowl cut, that's the only reason people know you. So, let's get it going, Paddy."
Covington appears determined to seal a spot on the upcoming UFC White House card. During the interview, 'Chaos' credited himself for forging the UFC's relationship with the U.S. president Donald Trump, while shooting his shot:

"Please, Dana [White], let me fight on the White House card. I know [Donald] Trump asked you Dana, to let me on the White House card... Dream opponent, probably Paddy Pimblett. I think you want to go with someone that's not in the U.S.... So Pimblett makes the most sense."
Check out Colby Covington's callout to Paddy Pimblett below (2:33):

youtube-cover
When Paddy Pimblett explained why he hates Colby Covington

There is clearly no love lost between Paddy Pimblett and Colby Covington. The Scouser has made no secret of his hatred for 'Chaos', going as far as saying he hopes the welterweight gets run over by a bus.

In a 2024 appearance on Anything Goes With James English, the 30-year-old revealed why he hated Covington, accusing the fighter of having a fake persona in front of the camera:

"I hate him, lad. I hope he gets hit by a bus. He is just proper annoying. Like he's always had these ghost writers and all that. Doesn't even come up with all the stuff he comes out with. It's all an act, isn't it? It's all an act. Everything he does behind the cameras is not like that... And that just infuriates me."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
