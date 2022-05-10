"There’s my b***h" - Tony Ferguson responds to Conor McGregor's nugget taunts over Twitter

Tony Ferguson has taken a lot of heat from haters on the internet following his devastating knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 276. And no one has mocked "El Cucuy" more than Conor McGregor, who has put up with Ferguson calling him 'McNuggets' for years.

Now McGregor is the one serving up McNugget mockery, saying Ferguson's face looks like a chicken nugget in photos of the Chandler KO.

Most of McGregor's tweets about Ferguson over the weekend have been deleted, but "The Notorious" put up another one on Monday that Ferguson responded to.

Ferguson wrote:

"Ahhh There’s my b***h. Next time tag me p***y. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ aka El Savvy -CSO-"

He followed that up by declaring the day 'McNugget Monday.'

Dana White says Tony Ferguson looked "damn good" at UFC 274

Following his loss at UFC 274, Ferguson is now on a four fight losing streak. That's quite the turnaround from his run up to 2020, which saw 'El Cucuy' go 12-0 in the extremely tough UFC lightweight division.

It's worth noting that all of Ferguson's losses have come to top five ranked opponents. Dana White recognizes this, which may be why he's not counting Ferguson out following Saturday's defeat.

White said:

“Everybody was asking me this week leading up to this fight: Is this a make or break for Tony Ferguson? And I said no. He’s still one of the top 10 guys in the world, and he looked damn good in that first round, but that was a vicious knockout. I think what needs to happen now is Tony needs to take some time off after that knockout, and I don’t know. But it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, Tony got dominated and looks like he doesn’t even belong here.’ Tony looked damn good right up until he got caught, and you know in this game anybody can get caught with anything.”

Watch Dana White discuss Tony Ferguson at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference:

