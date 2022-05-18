Tony Ferguson responds after Khabib Nurmagomedov expresses interest in coaching The Ultimate Fighter and offers Eagle FC deal

Tony Ferguson recently responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Dagestani offered him an Eagle FC deal. 'El Cucuy' reminded Nurmagomedov that they were private contractors, which prevented them from branching out and exploring other promotions.

In the initial post, Nurmagomedov also expressed interest in coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) against Ferguson, who previously proposed to settle for a coaching rivalry since a fight inside the confines of the octagon seemed unlikely.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib Tony I like the idea about TUF, call your bosses and let them make an offer, but if they don’t have ideas, I myself will offer you a deal on the @EagleFightClub platform, we doing some business here you know. Tony I like the idea about TUF, call your bosses and let them make an offer, but if they don’t have ideas, I myself will offer you a deal on the @EagleFightClub platform, we doing some business here you know.

In light of Khabib Nurmagomedov's propositions, Ferguson recently took to Twitter to issue a response to his long-time rival. In addition to reminding 'The Eagle' of his contract situation with the UFC, 'El Cucuy' ripped into Nurmagomedov for his post-retirement physical state and weight.

Ferguson also shared a short GIF animation of one of the original street fighter characters, Guile, who is regarded as a patriotic military fighter in the game. The character first appeared on screen in the 1991 edition of Street Fighter II.

Check out Tony Ferguson's tweet below:

"We’re Private Contractors Fathead Remember? We Can Smell Ya From All The Way Over Here Lay Of The Sweets Meat Head. Now You Work For Me, BTW You Still Owe Me 200K & 20 Push-Up For The Homeless Keep Runnin’ It’s Tiramisu Tuesday- Champ -CSO- ‘Merica MF"

Tony Ferguson recalls the scariest part of his UFC 274 KO loss

In a recent interaction with Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson admitted that losing consciousness and not having any idea of where he was or what he was doing was the most harrowing part of his UFC 274 KO loss.

'El Cucuy' recently featured in a lightweight bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 274, where he was knocked out after 'Iron' landed a front kick right on the former interim lightweight champion's chin in the second round of their clash. The fight took place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona.

"I can't do that anymore. I don't want to get hurt anymore, you know, like, walking out of that cage and not coherent, being on the stool, you know, listening to the decision, walking [inaudible] or being in the audience, I don't remember any of that s**t. That was like the scariest f***ing part."

Catch Tony Ferguson's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

