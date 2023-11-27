Tony Ferguson's DUI charge dropped; receives probation for reckless driving

It appears as though Tony Ferguson has reached an agreement with prosecutors, as he received a one-year probation for his DUI charge.

The former TUF winner was charged with a DUI charge this past May when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into two other vehicles, where fortunately nobody was injured. According to TMZ Sports, he pleaded no contest to one of the counts related to a reckless driving charge, which resulted in his DUI charge being dismissed.

Tony Ferguson's DUI charge had been lingering for quite some time as he pleaded not guilty to the charge in June, so it will be a weight off his shoulders now that the charge has been dismissed, and he will need to abide by his probation rules for a duration of one year.

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Ferguson will have an improved performance when he returns to the octagon as he no longer has to worry about the DUI charge lingering on and can focus on his upcoming bout against Paddy Pimblett.

TMZ tweet regarding sentencing.

Who is Tony Ferguson working with ahead of his bout with Paddy Pimblett?

Tony Ferguson sent fans into a frenzy on social media after it was revealed that he enlisted the help of famed Navy Seal David Goggins to help prepare for his bout against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

Goggins, who is known for his intense training, put 'El Cucuy' through Hell Week training and shared photos and video clips to social media to keep fans updated. He took to his Instagram account, where he noted that a number of other athletes had attempted the Hell Week training, but they were unable to complete it, which is a credit to the former interim UFC lightweight champion's mental toughness and conditioning as he completed it.

He wrote:

"I have had a lot of great athletes over the years want to train with me but for one reason or another, “something” always miraculously comes up so they can’t complete it...What I do know is that the man who walks into the octagon on December 16th will be a deeply changed man."