Tony Ferguson takes another shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, implies 'The Eagle' was afraid to fight him

Tony Ferguson continued to jibe at Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media. 'El Cucuy' posted a scene from Rocky 3 to insult the former lightweight champion.

The video contains a body of text that translates to a reporter asking Nurmagomedov why he left the US before his fight with Ferguson at UFC 249. 'El Cucuy' perhaps wants to imply that Khabib was afraid to fight him.

'El Cucuy' previously took to Twitter to upload a hilarious meme. The edited video showed Khabib in a workman's attire, trying to gaze at Ferguson while he was training.

“Tuesdayze Are For🍮Tiramisu” Sometimes x 2 💯 If Ya Know... Ya BOGO 🎶 # RunFatheadRun💨 Looks Like Ol’ Khabieber Is Back -2- His Old Wayze # TalkIsCheap # ManUpChicken -Champ👨‍🍳 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # InterviewsComingSoon # Stay🎶Tuned Gon’🎣Fishin’ 🥇 pic.twitter.com/aaEu7OM3RO — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 1, 2021

Tony Ferguson was supposed to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249, the fifth time the fight was scheduled. But due to the pandemic, Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to leave the country and flew to Dagestan, Russia.

Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world… https://t.co/ZLwFsdQSDQ — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 1, 2020

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov speak about UFC 249 and leaving the country because of the pandemic here:

Tony Ferguson ended up fighting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. 'The Highlight' secured a TKO victory over Ferguson in the fifth round, marking Ferguson's first loss in over eight years.

One year ago today, we got to see the incredible connection between @Justin_Gaethje and head coach Trevor Wittman 💯



In the next round, Gaethje would go on to finish Tony Ferguson and win the interim lightweight title at UFC 249. pic.twitter.com/xLTEuMqi2I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson: The cursed fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were originally scheduled to fight in 2015, but 'The Eagle' pulled out due to a rib injury. The following year, Ferguson was forced out of another scheduled bout. He did not receive medical clearance due to lung complications.

Usually I can Power thru small Bumps & Bruises. Doc Said I have Fluid/Blood in my Lung #UFCTampa I Will Heal Up. I Will be Back.#TeamElCucuy — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 5, 2016

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of the saga. The two lightweights were scheduled to fight at UFC 209, but this time Khabib Nurmagomedov fell ill during the weight cut and needed to be hospitalized.

*logs onto Twitter*

*reads Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is off*#UFC209 pic.twitter.com/VFWVHxbQB4 — Mike Johnston (@MikeyJ_MMA) March 3, 2017

Moving on to the 1st of April 2018, in what everyone thought to be an April Fool's Day prank, Tony Ferguson tripped and fell due to a loose camera wire. He apparently needed surgery on his torn ACL. The fight was canceled for the fourth time before being scratched for the fifth and final time in 2020.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

