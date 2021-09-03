Watch: Tony Ferguson trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov with a hilarious meme posted on Twitter

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov's long-standing rivalry stemmed from a potential matchup that never came to fruition. But that doesn't deter Ferguson from taking jibes at 'The Eagle' even after the Dagestani's retirement.

Most recently, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter to troll Khabib with a hilarious meme. The edited video shows Khabib in a workman's attire, stealing glimpses at Ferguson's training. Meanwhile, Ferguson is seen busting open a heavy bag with low kicks, making the former UFC lightweight champion smile in awe. Labeling Khabib a 'fathead', Tony Ferguson wrote in the caption:

"Tuesdayze Are For Tiramisu” Sometimes x 2 If Ya Know... Ya BOGO # RunFatheadRun Looks Like Ol’ Khabieber Is Back -2- His Old Wayze # TalkIsCheap # ManUpChicken -Champ -CSO- # InterviewsComingSoon # Stay Tuned Gon’ Fishin"

Despite sharing one of the biggest rivalries in the UFC, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov never met inside the octagon. The highly anticipated matchup was booked five times and canceled on every occasion due to different reasons.

With Khabib now retired and Ferguson at a crossroads in his career, there is little chance of the two ever clashing. But Tony Ferguson seems to harbor some hope of his old foe returning to put an end to their rivalry.

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Tony Ferguson should retire

Tony Ferguson is now on a three-fight losing skid. That's after previously building a 12-fight win streak from 2013-2019. The lopsided losses have raised several questions about some fundamental flaws in Ferguson's game, which are becoming evident with age.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also thinks it is time for 'El Cucuy' to hang up his gloves. According to the Russian, Ferguson has little chance of mounting a comeback after his devastating losses.

'The Eagle' also believes that people around Ferguson should give him a reality check regarding his age. In a recent interview posted and translated by RT Sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov said of Tony Ferguson:

“He is 38 years old. Tell me how he can make a comeback? He was dominated in his last three bouts. Different styles, a striker, a grappler... Dariush, Oliveira, Gaethje, they all dominated him both standing up and on the ground. When you are 38, I believe, you have to pull the brakes and there have to be people around him to say: ‘Hey, you are aging, you have to stop.’”

