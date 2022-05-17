"I have a choice between Stanford and Harvard" - Tony Ferguson wants to go back to school for his degree

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has revealed his desire to return to school and get a business degree. In a reflective mood, 'El Cucuy' discussed his life post-fight and shared the many different options he has. Ferguson even said his choices for returning to school were between Stanford and Harvard, which rank among the most prestigious universities in the world.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tony Ferguson opened up about his future. The fighter believes he'll return to school to study business and wants to join an MMA team before his next fight.

"I just wanna stand and bang, I just wanna stand and bang bro but I can't yet... These two months I'm gonna go and within the next week or two I'm gonna narrow it down and find a camp. I'm also going to look for a strength and conditioning coach...I'm also going to work harder on my sponsors, make sure the companies have the equity that I have and make sure they stay afloat. I wanna go back to school and get my degree. I have a choice between Stanford and Harvard to get my business degree."

Ferguson also went on to explain why he's decided to find an MMA team to join as the fighter looks to turn his misfortune around inside the octagon:

"I want to find the right people to keep learning from and ask good questions. I want to get to coaching. I have the coaching now, it's not bad, but I want to find an MMA team to be able to go and beat people up or get beat up. I don't see myself getting beat up anymore. I've got that passion, I've got that hunger again."

Watch Tony Ferguson's conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Tony Ferguson wants to coach against Khabib Nurmagomedov on The Ultimate Fighter

In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, 'El Cucuy' couldn't help but take more shots at long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Discussing his recent loss to Michael Chandler and what he'd like to do next, Tony Ferguson admitted he still has the desire to fight the Russian. However, if that's not on the table, 'El Cucuy' revealed an interesting idea of possibly coaching against 'The Eagle' on The Ultimate Fighter:

"Khabib's still f*****g fat anyway. Maybe one day. You know what I would like to do? I'd love to coach against him on The Ultimate Fighter. That's what I would really love to do. Abso-f*****g-lutely. If we don't fight, I'd love to be able to compete against him with whatever. "

It is a fight that is often referred to by fans as the most cursed in MMA history. With the biggest winning streaks in the division, the two seemed destined to fight. Their bout was scheduled and rescheduled five different times.

Injuries, failed medical clearances, tough weight cuts, and freak knee injuries are just some of the reasons why fans never saw the two lightweights collide. The pair finally looked set to meet in 2020 for the fifth time, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Nurmagomedov from traveling.

Watch Tony Ferguson's interview on Submission Radio below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari