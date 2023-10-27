"Tony will not tap" - Fans react to footage of Paddy Pimblett submitting MMA journalist 'The Schmo' ahead of Tony Ferguson fight

Surging lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is set to clash with former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. The Englishman's submission game seems as slick as ever heading into the highly anticipated clash.

In footage posted to MMA reporter The Schmo's Instagram, 'The Baddy' can be seen effortlessly locking in a flying arm triangle choke on the media personality during a light-hearted sparring session.

The footage has birthed numerous reactions online, with many praising and dissing the lightweight contender. Check out a few responses below.

"Schmo taps, but Tony will not tap El Cucuy coming for him."

"This is pretty much the exact level of competition that Paddy’s gotten used to beating up on in the ufc.😂"

"Paddy is so sh**e 🤣 give someone else the TV time."

"Paddy, the overweight faddy is going down. Let's Go El Cucuy."

"Tony ends this guy with in a round."

"The Schmo actually gets in the trenches, unlike losers like Ariel and Luke Thomas."

"Love to see a reporter partake. True journalist and respect. Also -don't be top-heavy."

"This is actually Paddy’s main skill set. Dude is a slick grappler."

"Actually pretty slick."

"The way he rolled into that was smooth."

@theshermantank7 pointed out:

"All while he got the Schmo Glasses on. 💀"

@jc01001000 wrote:

"He is the hype he is."

Image courtesy @theschmo312 on Instagram

Paddy Pimblett aims to silence critics with a finish over Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett's star power took a significant hit after his fight against Jared Gordon. Although 'The Baddy' won the fight via unanimous decision, many in the MMA world felt Gordon deserved to get his hand raised.

Now, with his UFC 296 clash against Tony Ferguson locked in, the Englishman hopes to silence his critics with a decisive win over the promotional legend. During a recent interview with The Schmo, Pimblett said:

"I can't get ahead of myself, especially after my last performance. All I'm thinking about now is coming out and finishing Tony Ferguson in the first round, make a statement [and] let everyone know what we were missing, and then I'll start looking at ranked opponents in the new year."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:54):