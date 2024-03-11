“Too bad I can’t freaking bet” - Dustin Poirier reflects on puzzling underdog status for UFC 299

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on his most recent win over Benoit Saint Denis, which saw him prove oddsmakers wrong after he was listed as the underdog.

Despite being more experienced and currently among the top-ranked UFC lightweights, 'The Diamond' was listed as the underdog, while 'God of War' was listed as a -220 favorite. The odds were quite surprising as Saint Denis was taking a massive leap in competition against a fighter that has been a mainstay in the lightweight title picture.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, Poirier opened up about being an underdog at UFC 299 and noted that it came as a bit of a surprise. He questioned the oddsmakers and mentioned that it was surprising that his loss to Justin Gaethje had a strong impact on their prediction of how his fight would go against Saint Denis. He said:

"I mean, every fight is a chip on my shoulder, that's just kind of the fighter I am. But, just more surprised and wondering why that oddsmakers had me at I think +200 on some websites. Like, why? Maybe cause I lost. I was just really picking my brain, like why? Too bad I can't freaking bet, man."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Poirier's impressive win over Saint Denis will result in a title shot, as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hinted that he could be aiming to return to action in June.

Dustin Poirier reveals he would be open to title fight against Islam Makhachev in June

Dustin Poirier re-inserted himself in the lightweight title picture following his spectacular win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 this past Saturday.

There have been a number of hints from Islam Makhachev as well as his manager that the lightweight champion could return in June, and 'The Diamond' took the opportunity to offer his services. During the aforementioned appearance, Poirier mentioned that he would be interested in challenging Makhachev for his title in June. He also noted that he feels fine following his bout against 'God of War'. He said:

"I didn't take any damage in this fight. Yeah, I'd be okay with June. I actually went into this fight with a couple injuries from camp. [Mateusz] Gamrot busted my ribs up like three weeks ago and it's been bothering me real bad ever since."

Check out his comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet