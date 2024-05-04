Top featherweight reacts after Jon Anik sports his merch on latest episode of his podcast

A top UFC featherweight contender recently reacted after Jon Anik was seen sporting his merch on the latest episode of his podcast.

The UFC play-by-play commentator co-hosts a podcast with former title challenger Kenny Florian called The Anik & Florian Podcast that can be seen on Draft Kings' YouTube channel. During his recent episode, he showed his appreciation for Arnold Allen by wearing his burgundy 'Almighty' t-shirt.

A screenshot of Anik wearing the t-shirt caught the attention of the No.6 ranked UFC featherweight after a fan tagged him in a tweet. The t-shirt as well as other products are available on 'Almighty's personal merch shop in a variety of colors.

Allen posted a tweet thanking the announcer for sporting his merch, which he considers a very kind gesture. He wrote:

"Amazing. Thanks @Jon_Anik, you the man"

Anik responded to the featherweight contender by noting that the t-shirt isn't the only merch that he sports on a regular basis. He mentioned that he likes his hoodie and wears it frequently. He wrote:

"My man. My black 'Almighty' hoodie gets a ton of run."

Check out Jon Anik and Arnold Allen's interaction regarding the merch on X below:

Tweets regarding Allen and Anik's interaction on X [Image courtesy: @Arnoldbfa and @Jon_Anik - X]

Jon Anik weighs in on UFC 304 start time

Jon Anik recently weighed in on the start time for UFC 304, which is scheduled to take place in Manchester, England on July 27th.

The promotion has received plenty of criticism from fans as the main card is still currently scheduled to begin at 10pm ET, which means that it will begin at 2am BST. UK fans have voiced their displeasure regarding the start time because it could result in the atmosphere not being as lively as other events.

During the aforementioned episode, the UFC announcer, who was sporting UK fighter Arnold Allen's merch, mentioned that there are a number of factors and noted that he is hopeful that the promotion will consider an alternative. He said:

"Lot of masters to serve and pacify and feed, Kenny, right? But this is a tricky thing...I understand why this is happening in a timeslot that caters to the American audience, but I'm hoping that with this sort of momentum and venom and guys like Tom Aspinall talking that maybe the promotion will at least consider going 10[pm] in Manchester, because for those fans, man, it's asking a lot."

Check out Jon Anik's comments regarding the UFC 304 start time below:

