"Torture him" - Conor McGregor seemingly confirms Michael Chandler fight timeline with brutal prediction

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler both still appear confident that a fight announcement will happen, despite the obvious delay in proceedings.

Earlier this year, the pair were named as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired on May 30. The season finale will take place on August 15, and McGregor and Chandler are expected to do battle following its conclusion.

Conor McGregor indicated that he would likely face Michael Chandler in December, but with no official announcement from the UFC, 'The Notorious' could be giving fans false hope.

McGregor took to Twitter earlier today to share a prediction for his possible bout with Chandler, and he said this:

"I'm going to take him into the 3rd and torture him."

'The Notorious' was then asked when he believes he will face Chandler, to which he said:

"December"

See McGregor's since-deleted tweets below:

Conor McGregor's recent saga with USADA has seemingly complicated his return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' was removed from the testing pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

McGregor is yet to be re-introduced to the testing pool, and USADA has stated that he will need to re-enter the pool for a minimum of six months before being made eligible to compete.

Tensions between 'The Notorious' and Michael Chandler are running high, as the release of episode six of TUF 31 showcased McGregor shoving 'Iron' in the face following a fight on the show.

Conor McGregor has his sights set on the BMF title

Conor McGregor has aspirations of being crowned the BMF according to a recent tweet.

The BMF title was created in 2019 for a fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. But following Masvidal's retirement and Diaz's departure from the promotion, a new BMF title fight has been scheduled to headline UFC 291.

The bout will see Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje do battle in a highly anticipated rematch of their epic clash at UFC on FOX 29, and is set to take place on July 29.

McGregor took to Twitter to declare that he has his eyes set on the BMF title, and said this:

"And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad. Little one division twerps"

See the tweet below:

