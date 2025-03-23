"Total clownship,” "Masvidal knows ball" - Fans erupt after Jorge Masvidal says he’d ‘bet the house’ on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Fans had mixed reactions to Jorge Masvidal's confident prediction about Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria.

Over the last month, the MMA community has debated who would win a potential lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Topuria.

Topuria recently vacated his UFC featherweight title and plans to capture the lightweight strap in the near future.

During his appearance on the Adversity Kings podcast, Masvidal had this to say about his prediction for Makhachev vs. Topuria:

"I'd bet the house on Ilia... I've seen Ilia go against high-level wrestlers, guys who wrestled their whole lives. Olympians. One mistake, and they're f*cking tapping. He'll be able to defend himself.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (via ACD MMA on X):

Masvidal's comments were re-posted by ACD MMA on X, leading to mixed reactions from fans:

"Masvidal knows ball"

"Betting a House on anyone against Islam is total clownship. Take it from me, best in the game. I’ll believe when I see he actually does."

"Islam is way bigger than him with better wrestling and grappling chops. It’d be a great fight but I’d still give Islam the edge. Islam would take him down if he was getting in serious danger on the feet."

"Jorge Masvidal is now homeless"

Jorge Masvidal reveals fighter he believes can defeat Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's consecutive knockouts against featherweight legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway created an aura of invincibility.

During an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Jorge Masvidal had this to say about one fighter he believes could defeat Topuria:

"[Movsar Evloev] can wrestle... He’s undefeated in the UFC, has great f*cking wins. This guy is the type of guy you would think you need to beat a guy like Ilia. Don’t stand with him, because obviously, he’s got some secret sauce in the hands. Take this dude down, control him, and maybe Movsar is the guy to do that."

Check out Masvidal's comments starting below (1:04:58):

Movsar Evolev holds a UFC record of 9-0, including a unanimous decision win against Aljamain Sterling last time out.

The Russian featherweight seemed to be closing in on a title shot against Ilia Topuria before the latter left the division.

Evloev has since claimed he's not opposed to testing himself against Topuria at lightweight.

