"Tough b*stard" - Fighter shows off broken wrist suffered in first round of UFC London fight, opponent reacts

UFC London played host to a number of stellar performances, but arguably none were more admirable than that of Yanal Ashmouz despite him losing via unanimous decision.

Following Ashmouz's fight against Chris Duncan, he was transported to the hospital where it was uncovered that he had broken his wrist during the lightweight contest. According to @mmamania, Ashmouz broke his wrist in Round 1 of their clash and fought with a compromised arm for the remainder of the fight.

Yanal Ashmouz's display of toughness at UFC London came on the heels of a similar display by Dan Hooker, who broke his arm in either Round 1 or 2 of his bout with Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

Ashmouz's opponent Chris Duncan praised him for his grit after he came across the following tweet posted by @mmauncensored1:

"Yanal Ashmouz broke his wrist in the first round of his fight against Chris Duncan #UFCLondon"

Duncan said:

"Tough b*stard"

Chris Duncan is now 2-0 in the UFC after his win last night and has extended his overall record to 11-1. Following his performance, he shared a touching message about how his win at UFC London was dedicated to his mother, who had unexpectedly died in 2018.

He said:

"She was taken away from me in a blink of an eye the day before my first ever MMA fight. She died on the day of the weigh-ins, and I still went ahead with my fight so this is why I'm on this journey. This is twice now I haven't gotten the mic in the cage. I wanted to dedicate both [UFC] fights to my mom, and I haven't got the chance yet."

More from #UFCLondon bit.ly/UFCLondonBacks… pic.twitter.com/LCHR7LRVf7

Paul Craig and Tom Aspinall shine bright at UFC London

Paul Craig and Tom Aspinall put on impressive displays against their respective opponents at UFC London this weekend.

Craig was making his middleweight debut against Andre Muniz after moving down from light heavyweight. Meanwhile, Aspinall was returning to the same place he tore ligaments in his knee against Curtis Blaydes almost exactly a year ago, the O2 Arena.

Both men won their bouts via TKO and were awarded $50,000 for Performance of the Night.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to share who were given performance bonuses and wrote:

"Performance of the Night: Paul Craig, Tom Aspinall. Fight of the Night: Jonny Parsons vs. Danny Roberts. Attendance: 15,078. Gate: $2.5 million USD"

See the tweet below:

Performance of the Night: Paul Craig, Tom Aspinall



Fight of the Night: Jonny Parsons vs. Danny Roberts



Attendance: 15,078

Attendance: 15,078

Gate: $2.5 million USD