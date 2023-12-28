Travis Kelce gets accused of selling "soul to devil" by UFC star for bizarre reason - "Paid and bought for by Satan himself"

American football player Travis Kelce has found himself on the receiving end of considerable criticism from a UFC star. The latter jibed at Kelce by implying that the NFL superstar has sold his soul to the devil.

In a recent interview with US political commentator Tucker Carlson, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington discussed multiple topics. Carlson indicated that combat sports athletes, particularly MMA fighters from the UFC organization, aren't afraid of voicing their socio-political opinions.

Carlson asked for Covington's views about why athletes from other sports don't do the same. The UFC 296 headliner responded by reiterating his disapproval of NBA legend and fellow American sportsperson, LeBron James. He said:

"Because they're paid. They're paid and bought for by China. You've got people like LeBron James, who makes all his money in his shoe deals in China with these women that are working for pennies on the dollar in these sweatshops. And that's how he makes all his money."

Furthermore, Colby Covington jabbed at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. He alluded that Kelce signed a multi-million-dollar contract with US-based pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, to promote their new COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Akin to former POTUS Donald Trump, who Covington's an ardent supporter of, the UFC fighter has often been labeled as a vaccine skeptic. Speaking to Carlson, Covington implied that in return for lucrative endorsement pay from Pfizer, Kelce is encouraging people to get the vaccines that could have side effects. 'Chaos' said:

"And then, you've got Travis Kelce, who's Mr. Pfizer, who's telling people -- He's paid and bought for by Satan himself, pretty much. He sold his soul to the devil. And he's telling people, 'Get the double [vaccine] jab!'

"I'm not saying I'm for or against vaccines. But if you get one jab, shouldn't you make sure that it's safe; like there's not going to be any side effects from that one? If you're getting two at the same time, how are you gonna know which one's giving you side effects? So, some of the most atrocious things that I've ever heard someone say."

Colby Covington comments addresses Travis Kelce's Pfizer fiasco, Taylor Swift relationship

Apart from the Carlson interview, Colby Covington spoke to Newsmax and sounded off on Travis Kelce in that conversation as well. Many argue that the NFL ratings have been incredibly high, particularly for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchups featuring Kelce, given the crossover audience tuning in, as he's lately been dating US music icon Taylor Swift.

A singer and Hollywood personality, Swift is a longtime critic of Donald Trump and a supporter of Trump's rival, current US President Joe Biden. For his part, Colby Covington opined that the NFL has been getting the "worst ratings" ever.

Furthermore, 'Chaos' suggested that Kelce's recent dip in form and the NFL's plummeting ratings have to do with his relationship with Taylor Swift and his Pfizer deal.

