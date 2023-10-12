How much did Pfizer pay Travis Kelce? Report reveals Chiefs TE's endorsement paycheck

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes up to $5 million a year from his endorsement arrangements, according to multiple reports. After his widely reported connections with Taylor Swift, Kelce has acquired even more prominence.

However, another recent highlight for him was his Pfizer commercial.

The 34-year-old, who has helped his team to an amazing 4-1 start to the season, was highlighted in the Pfizer vax commercial broadcasted during the Chiefs' Week 4 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. In the commercial, Kelce urges viewers to get the new COVID-19 vaccination and their annual flu shot.

In the video, he can be seen exercising, heading out for a meal, mowing grass while receiving a pass and conducting an interview, playing off the expression "two things at once."

The broadcaster explains that you can ask for a COVID vaccine alongside your flu shot as Kelce is seen at the end of the video sitting in a medical facility with two bandages on his arm.

According to a report from Andrew Petcash, Travis Kelce was offered a strong incentive to take part in the Pfizer promotion. The Kansas City star is stated to have made a massive $20 million from the advertisement.

Travis Kelce's endorsements in the spotlight

It is anticipated that Travis Kelce's growing popularity, both on and off the field, will considerably benefit his brand collaborations.

McDonald's, Nike, Papa John's, Bud Light, Sleep Number, Tide, State Farm, Dick's Sporting Goods, T-Mobile, Experian, Old Spice, Pfizer, Walgreens, and DirecTV are just a few of the companies that the payer has associated with.

This list is expected to expand as the player's fame increases.

Exploring Travis Kelce's net worth in 2023

Since his selection by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Travis Kelce has earned millions of dollars and is regarded as one of the most skilled tight ends in the league.

With an average yearly wage of $14,312,500 and a 4-year, $57,250,000 deal extension with the Chiefs three years ago, the future Hall of Famer became the second-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Per multiple reports, Kelce is approximately worth $30 million in 2023. Football-related earnings account for the majority of his net worth, but he has also made a lot of money from endorsements recently.