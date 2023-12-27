Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is "fake relationship" to promote NFL ratings, claims UFC star Colby Covington

Travis Kelce have lost three of their last four games after dropping their second meeting against the Las Vegas Raiders this season. At 9-6, some football fans call Kansas City Chiefs fake contenders even if they are the defending Super Bowl champions.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing called fake in Kelce’s life nowadays. Mixed martial arts competitor Colby Covington has called his relationship with Taylor Swift untrue. The UFC fighter claimed that the Kelce-Swift romance is the NFL’s way to boost ratings.

Colby Covington sees the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance as a hoax

In his recent appearance on the Newsmax platform, Colby Covington expressed on the subject of Kelce being a Pfizer spokesperson:

“Yeah, it’s disgusting. It’s despicable what Travis Kelce has done. How ironic that NFL is going through some of the worst ratings they've ever had in history and then all of a sudden they're gonna get one of the most famous people on the earth that's gonna start having a fake relationship (with) one of their players and then they're putting that same player in a position to be advocate for a double shot.”

Kelce admitted in a November 20 feature article by The Wall Street Journal’s J.R. Moehringer that he is dating Taylor Swift. The 12-time Grammy Award winner attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Multiple reports revealed that Kelce tried contacting Swift during her Eras Tour leg at Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, they’ve been seen together in public, and Kelce traveled to Argentina to spend time with Swift during their bye week.

NFL ratings are solid, contrary to what Covington claims

Covington’s claims about NFL ratings going down are easy to refute through official statements from the networks that cover the games.

CBS Sports reported that the Christmas Day game between Travis Kelce and the Kansas City versus the Raiders averaged 29.171 million viewers. That’s the most-watched NFL Christmas Day game since 1989, and its audience peaked at 37.1 million viewers. The Week 16 Chiefs-Raiders game is also the most-watched Christmas Day program in CBS history, with 28.2 million viewers.

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens is the second most-watched Monday Night Football game in 27 seasons.

Five weeks earlier, the MNF game between Travis Kelce’s Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles became one of the two most-watched MNF games since 1996. Football fans still tuned in to that game even if Swift wasn’t in attendance because of a rescheduled concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.